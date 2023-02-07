AA expert offers pick of the best second hand models for low premiums, from city cars to SUVs and family estates, including the cheapest cars for new drivers

Car insurance is among the biggest annual expenses when it comes to running a car, up there with fuel costs.

New figures from the Association of British Insurers shows that in 2022 average premiums rose by 7%, to around £470. But for some drivers, especially younger or newly qualified ones, the cost can be much higher.

So before buying a car, it’s worth checking the insurance costs to make sure your premiums won’t make it unaffordable to run. Every model of car is put into an insurance group ranging from 1 to 50, with the lowest numbers denoting the models that will cost you the least to insure, and the higher numbers costing the most.

Of course, when trying to keep motoring costs down, it’s sensible to look for a good value second-hand car, so we’ve spoken to used car expert Mark Oakley, director of AA Cars, to come up with 10 of the cheapest used cars to insure. His advice for finding cheap cover is to avoid anything higher than a group 10, and preferably find a model that’s in group 5 or below. Cars like:

Seat Ibiza

Seat’s stylish Ibiza supermini has become a very popular choice among young drivers, thanks to its combination of design and good value. When it comes to lower insurance, look out for an ‘MPI’ model, as these sit in much lower insurance groups. If your budget will stretch to it, consider the latest generation Ibiza, introduced in 2017, which offers more space and can benefit from Bluetooth and a touchscreen.

Volkswagen Up

This smart city car from Volkswagen arrived in 2012, and is available with a choice of three or five doors. The majority of models sit in insurance group 3 or less, making it an ideal choice for new drivers or those looking to cut insurance premiums. The 59bhp horsepower version is often the most affordable and also boasts excellent fuel economy.

Dacia Logan MCV

Just because you want to lower your insurance premiums, doesn’t mean you necessarily want a small car. If a city car won’t be big enough, it’s worth taking a look at the Dacia Logan MCV. This low-cost estate car offers a huge 573-litre boot, but its small engine makes it cheap to insure. Look out for the SCe 75 unit or the 1.2-litre, 16v engine for the lowest insurance costs, as these sit in groups 2 to 4.

Citroen C3 Aircross

SUVs are typically a lot more expensive to insure, but the comfortable C3 Aircross could also be a good choice for those who need more space but also want more affordable insurance. This crossover/SUV has a great safety rating, while also offering plenty of interior space. Look out for an ‘82’ 1.2-litre petrol engine in Flair trim, which is in insurance group 6 – very low for a vehicle of this type.

Hyundai i10

This city car impresses by being well-equipped and reliable. The i10 is also very affordable and benefits from a choice efficient petrol engines, which help to keep fuel costs down. As an added bonus, it’s cheap to insure, and models with 1.0-litre Blue Drive engines sit in the lowest insurance group 1.

Kia Picanto

The Picanto is an out and out city car that is incredibly fuel efficient and affordable to buy. Anyone looking to downsize their vehicle will find this a good option, as it is surprisingly lively for a city car, with handling that lets you attack corners and suspension that soaks up uneven city roads with ease. For insurance groups as low as 2, look for models from 2017 onward with a 1.0 petrol engine.

Skoda Fabia

The Fabia is one of the most well-rounded small cars on the market, offering a smart design combined with decent levels of space. There are various generations of the Fabia available, but we recommend the last-generation car sold between 2015 and 2021. The 1.0-litre, non-turbocharged petrol version can sit in the very lowest insurance group.

Toyota Yaris

If reliability is top of your priority list, it’s hard to beat the Yaris. It has a reputation for dependability and is a terrific choice for anyone searching for a safe and sensible car. Look out for the third-generation Yaris, sold between 2011 and 2020, and the 1.0-litre VVT-i petrol engine in particular, to keep insurance at a minimum. If you’re keen to keep fuel costs down, the Hybrid version might be a more desirable option, but these sit in higher insurance groups and carry a higher asking price.

Nissan Micra

This Japanese supermini has been a mainstay of UK roads for decades and remains a consistent performer with a good reputation for reliability. The running costs of the Micra is one of the most attractive aspects of this car, and so for anyone looking for something economical, you would be hard-pressed to find a better performing vehicle. For the best low-insurance options, look for models from 2017 onward. The 71bhp horsepower models sit in insurance group 1, but even more powerful ‘90’ versions are still only in group 3.

Vauxhall Adam

