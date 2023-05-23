Off-road-inspired version of tiny electric model confirmed for limited global run with just 40 coming to the UK

The Citroen My Ami Buggy will go on sale in June (Photo: Citroen)

Citroen has confirmed that it is bringing a new version of its My Ami Buggy to the UK.

As with the original version of its tiny electric quadricycle, the French brand has decided to bring the new version to the UK after hugely positive feedback to a limited run of the more rugged Buggy released in France last year.

Just 1,000 examples will be produced for the whole world and only 40 of those are bound for the UK, priced at £10,495 - £2,400 more than the regular Ami.

The original My Ami Buggy was an adventure-inspired version of the Ami, with chunky off-road tyres, metal hoops in place of its doors, a fabric roof and roof-mounted lightbar and spoiler. Just 50 examples were built and sold in Citroen’s home nation of France.

The second version loses the big tyres and lightbar but retains the Khaki exterior colour and black protective elements including reinforced bumpers, skid plates, headlamp surrounds and wheel arch extensions. It also does without a proper roof or doors, instead featuring removable plastic covers and a waterproof fabric roof, all of which can be rolled out of the way or removed entirely, so passengers can get closer to the outside world.

Just 40 examples of the Citroen My Ami Buggy will come to the UK (Photo: Citroen)

Bright yellow accents mimic the colouring of the first Ami Buggy, with flashes on the front panel and the wheel arches as well as a yellow finish to interior storage bins, door opening straps, bag hooks, and the carpet and seat stitching. As with the regular car, there’s no infotainment system but buyers can option a waterproof Ultimate Ears Boom Bluetooth speaker that fits into a specifically design space on the dashboard.

Under the new styling, the My Ami Buggy uses the same powertrain as the regular Ami, with a 5.4kWh battery offering up to 46 miles of zero emissions driving, and a top speed of 28mph from its tiny 8bhp motor.