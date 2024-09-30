Classic car auction: Best of British heads impressive collection of 160 classics
An eclectic array of 160 classic, collectible and performance cars spanning some 120 years of motoring will go under the hammer with H&H Classics at its final Cambridgeshire auction of 2024.
Taking place on Wednesday 9th October at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford, the cars on offer have an estimated combined value of more than £6.5 million and virtually every decade since the start of the twentieth century is represented.
Among the cars being offered for sale are 10 which come with six-figure estimates, while for those with more modest budgets looking to acquire a potential bargain, 23 models are offered without reserve.
James McWilliam, sales manager, H&H Classics, said: “It’s great to mark our final Duxford sale of the year with such an impressive collection of vehicles for sale. We always have fantastic and well attended auctions in Cambridgeshire, and with such an extensive and diverse offering, I expect October’s sale to be no different.”
British marques, in particular, are taking centre stage with twenty Jaguars, sixteen Bentleys, seven Rolls-Royces, six Austin Healeys, six MGs, four Aston Martins, three Lagondas, a pair of Lotus and one Morgan included in those catching the eye.
Among the stand-out homegrown lots is a rare 1957 Bentley S1 Continental Park Ward Drophead Coupé Adaption, also the highest estimated value car at the auction, expected to fetch between £300,000-£400,000.
Fast-forward to 1980, and a pre-production Lotus Esprit ‘Essex’ Turbo that was later developed with Active Suspension for Formula One, and with an estimate of £70,000-£80,000, deserves special mention being a highly significant car in the history of the world-famous British car maker. It is thought it could have been the first car in the world with the ground-breaking suspension.
While the Lotus Esprit conjures up images of Britain’s most famous fictional secret agent, another marque synonymous with James Bond is Aston Martin, which is well represented at the auction with a 1967 DB6 estimated between £250,000-£300,000, a 1966 DB6 Vantage, estimated between £140,000-£160,000, and a 1968 DBS ‘V8’ Prototype, expected to fetch between £120,000- £150,000.
A 2001 Aston Martin Vanquish, the first car to drive down the M6 Toll road to commemorate its opening and also used by Pierce Brosnan and EON Productions to promote ‘Die Another Day’ is one of the star lots looking for a new home. It is estimated £50,000-£70,000.
Another car going under the hammer with a celebrity connection is a no reserve 1967 Jaguar Mark X 4.2, purchased by world-famous singer Madonna for use by her son Rocco, while one of the rarest models being offered for sale is a 1970 Ford Escort Mexico, the oldest known surviving Ford Advanced Vehicle Operations (AVO) car, estimated between £60,000-£70,000.
Strong interest is also expected at the auction for an exceptional 1930 Bugatti Type 46 Weymann Coach, estimated at £300,000-£350,000, a very smart 1962 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 litre ‘Semi-Lightweight’ Coupe, estimated at £120,000-£160,000, a 1939 Frazer Nash-BMW 327/80 Cabriolet, one of just 19 examples manufactured, estimated at £130,000-£150,000, and a rare 1955 Austin Healey 100M BN1 ‘Le Mans’, estimated at £60,000-£80,000.
All lots will be available to view in person at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford from midday on Tuesday 8th and from 9am on Wednesday 9th October, while the sale then commences at 1pm. Anyone looking to bid on one of the magnificent lots can do so in person, online, by telephone or by leaving a commission bid.
For more details about any of the cars or to register to bid, visit www.handh.co.uk.
