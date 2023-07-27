4 . 1977 Chrysler Sunbeam Ti Group A rally car

This Chrysler Sunbeam Ti is the first rally car that Colin owned and one of the first he ever drove competitively. After completing the 1985 Kames Stages in a borrowed Hillman Avenger, McRae sold his autotest Mini and paid £850 for this Sunbeam. His first time out in it, in December 1985, ended in a collision with a tree and McRae spent the following winter repairing the bodywork, fitting a new engine and preparing it for the 1986 ‘Group A’ Scottish Rally Championship.