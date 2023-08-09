There are six different types of sticker, based on a vehicle’s air pollutant emissions

British tourists driving in some regions of France this summer run the risk of receiving a fine if they do not purchase a windscreen emissions sticker in advance of their trip.

The RAC has said that with the addition of Bordeaux and Clermont-Ferrand, the number of locations across the nation requiring drivers to display a Crit'Air sticker increased to 12 last month.

Drivers who fail to abide by the rule are subject to a 68 euro (£58) fine, which increases to 180 euro (£154) if not paid in 45 days. Fines will increase to up to 750 euros (£640) from next year when camera-based enforcement begins.

There are six different types of sticker, based on a vehicle’s air pollutant emissions, with some areas of France restricting vehicle movements based on their sticker. The capital, Paris, has the strictest regime, with some roads at specific times only open to cars bearing “0”, “1” or “2” stickers.

But which sticker does your car need? Which areas of the country require their display, and where can you get them from? Here is everything you need to know.

A CritAir eco-vignette on a car windscreen (Photo: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

What are the stickers for?

Crit'Air stickers are part of a vehicle emission control program implemented in France to help regulate air pollution and improve air quality in urban areas.

The stickers, also known as Air Quality Certificates or Vignettes Crit'Air, were introduced in France on 1 January 2017 in response to growing concerns about air pollution and its impact on public health and the environment, particularly in urban areas.

The primary purpose of Crit'Air stickers is to enable local authorities to implement traffic restriction measures during periods of high pollution. Depending on the level of air pollution, certain categories of vehicles may be banned from entering specific areas of cities or required to adhere to alternative driving schedules.

What are the restrictions?

A digital display in Paris at Porte d'Orleans in 2020 indicating that vehicles bearing Crit'air stickers above rank 2 are not allowed (Photo: ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Permanent low emissions zones (also referred to as ZCRs) limit access to specific vehicles based on their Crit'Air vignette, only permitting access for those displaying a specific category.

All vehicles seeking entry will need to physically display a sticker, regardless of their category, and these restrictions are in place permanently (typically between specific hours and/or on certain days). Failure to do so could result in a fine.

Emergency low emissions zones, also known as ZPAs, are temporary bans placed on specific vehicles. When there is a chance of dangerously high air pollution levels, these are put into place in specific locations.

When restrictions are in effect, all vehicles must display a vignette or risk a fine in these areas, which are typically much larger than the permanent zones.

Which areas of France require them?

A French policeman holds information folders about Crit'air eco-vignettes in January 2017 (Photo: JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP via Getty Images)

As of July 2023, permanent low emissions zones (ZCRs) that might affect drivers arriving from the UK are currently implemented in the following locations in France:

Aix-Marseille-Provence region

Bordeaux

Clermont-Ferrand

Grenoble

Lille

Lyon

Marseille

Montpellier

Nice

Paris

Reims

Rouen

Strasbourg

Toulouse

There are currently 28 areas where emergency low emission zones (ZPAs) are implemented during certain conditions:

Paris

Annecy

Chambery

Arve Valley

Côte d’Or/Dijon

Creuse/Guéret

Deux-Sèvres/Niort

Drôme/Valence

Eure-et-Loir/Chartres

Gers/Auch

Gironde/Bordeaux

Grenoble

Haute-Savoie/Annecy

Hérault/Montpelier

Isère/Grenoble

Lille

Loiret/Orléans

Lyon

Maine-et-Loire

Marseille

Puy-de-Dome/Clermont Ferrand

Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Rennes

Savoie/Chambery

Strasbourg

Toulouse

Vendée/La Rouche-sur-Yon

Vienne/Poitiers

A Crit'Air eco-vignette on a car window (Photo: JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT/AFP via Getty Images)

Which sticker does my vehicle need?

The cleanest electric and hydrogen vehicles require green “0” stickers, while at the opposite end of the spectrum the most polluting diesel vehicles need “5” stickers.

Crit'Air sticker categories

Crit’Air 0/E - for zero emission electric and hydrogen vehicles - green sticker

Crit’Air 1 - for plug-in hybrid vehicles - purple sticker

Crit’Air 2 - for vehicles that conform to the Euro 5 and Euro 6 emission standards - yellow sticker

Crit’Air 3 - for vehicles that conform to the Euro 4 emission standard - orange sticker

Crit’Air 4 - for vehicles that conform to the Euro 3 emission standard - burgundy sticker

Crit’Air 5 - for vehicles that conform to the Euro 2 emission standard - dark grey sticker

All eligible vehicles must have a Crit'Air sticker visible on their windscreen to drive and park in restricted traffic areas, such as permanent low-emissions zones and emergency low-emissions zones.

But not all vehicles are eligible for the stickers. Motorbikes and scooters registered before June 2000 and cars registered before January 1997 are ineligible and cannot be driven anywhere where restrictions are in place.

Additionally, there are restrictions in place for trucks and buses manufactured before 2001. To determine which sticker you need, check the Euro emissions standard for your vehicle.

Where can I get a Crit'Air sticker?

Crit’Air stickers cannot be bought locally, and must be ordered in advance from a French government website at a cost of 4.61 euros (around £4).

The RAC has urged drivers to avoid third-party websites which could charge up to six times as much.

Do I still need stickers for my headlights?

There was a time when British drivers (and drivers from other countries with right-hand drive vehicles) were required to put stickers on their headlights when driving in France. This requirement was in place to prevent glare and ensure road safety for other drivers, especially those driving on the opposite side of the road.

The stickers, often referred to as "headlamp beam deflectors" or "headlight converters," were used to adjust the angle of the headlight beam so that it wouldn't blind drivers approaching from the opposite direction.

Since the UK and some other countries drive on the left side of the road, their vehicle headlights are designed to be slightly dipped to the left to avoid glaring oncoming traffic. However, in countries like France where driving is on the right side of the road, this could potentially blind drivers on the same side of the road.