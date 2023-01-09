600 staff responsible for reviewing licence applications join 100,000 civil servants taking industrial action

Staff at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) have begun five days of strike action in a dispute over pay, job security and pensions.

Around 600 staff at the agency, which handles driving licences, vehicle tax and vehicle registrations, walked out on Monday 9 January as part of wider action by the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union.

Advertisement

The staff going on strike at the Swansea and Birmingham offices assess people’s medical fitness to drive before granting them a licence. This means applications which require additional assessment are likely to be delayed further after the Covid-19 pandemic caused chaos in licence processing.

In the wake of the pandemic, the DVLA faced a massive backlog of driving licence applications, including renewals and those seeking medical approval. It says it has now tacked this backlog but, according to figures obtained by the i, in late 2022, the agency still had 300,000 licence applications outstanding, including 200,000 from people with medical conditions such as epilepsy and heart problems, which require additional approval.

Advertisement

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “This latest phase of our targeted and sustained strike action comes as the Government launches another attack on working people by introducing anti-union legislation. By trying to stop unions taking action – something we will fight strongly against – the Government is attacking the symptom, not the cause.

“The cause, in this case, is a government that has offered our members just a 2% pay rise at a time when inflation is over 10%.

Advertisement

“It’s no wonder our members at DVLA are angry. They are keen to do their jobs, to serve the public, but are struggling to cope with the cost-of-living crisis. They deserve, at very least, an above-inflation pay rise.”