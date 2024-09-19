Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The top 10 reasons learners fail their driving test has been revealed by the DVSA.

DVSA experts have revealed the most common reasons people fail their driving tests - and how to avoid them. A guide on the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency has highlighted the mistakes made in most failure tests between April 2023 and March 2024.

A guide on the DVSA website explains the top reasons, gives examples, and why they would result in the dreaded failure. In total, there are 27 skills wannabe drivers need to learn before passing their driving test, a DVSA spokesperson said.

"You need to be a good driver to pass the driving test,” they added. “If you regularly make any of the mistakes explained in this guide during your driving lessons or private practice, you’re not ready to take your driving test.

“Use the examples with your driving instructor and supervising driver to help identify any areas where you still need to develop your knowledge, skills and understanding.”

The DVSA has revealed the top 10 reasons for learners failing their driving test | Press Association Images/Press Association Images

The top 10 reasons for failing the driving test in Great Britain

1. Not making effective observations at junctions

Drivers must always make effective observations before moving into a new road and make sure it is safe before proceeding. Any mistakes in this area will be counted under the ‘Junctions - Observations’ fault on a driving test result.

Examples of mistakes include failing to judge the speed of an approaching vehicle, forcing an oncoming vehicle to slow significantly when you exit a junction, and entering a roundabout with a vehicle approaching from the right.

Other mishaps would include going straight ahead at a crossroads, not realising it is a junction, and looking to late when you emerge from a junction. Another handy tip is to ensure you look left when turning left, to make sure there are no imminent obstructions, such as parked vehicles.

2. Not using mirrors correctly when changing direction

Drivers must always make full and effective use of all the mirrors, check mirrors carefully before signalling, changing direction or changing speed, and use the ‘mirror - signal - manoeuvre’ routine effectively.

Mistakes here will be counted under the ‘Mirrors - Change direction’ fault on a driving test result.

Examples of mistakes that would count towards this fault include not using mirrors when exiting a roundabout, causing a vehicle to slow when changing lanes on a dual carriageway, trying to change lane on a roundabout when a vehicle is directly alongside and exiting a roundabout without checking mirrors.

3. Not moving off safely

Hopefuls must be able to move off safely while making the correct observations, which include; from the side of the road, on a slope or hill (gradient) and from behind a parked vehicle, so you have to move off at an angle. Any mistakes in this area will be counted under the ‘Moving off - Safety’ fault.

Examples of faults include moving off from behind a parked vehicle into the path of an approaching vehicle, moving off despite checking your mirrors and blind spot causing a vehicle to significantly slow down, repeatedly moving off from the side of the road with no blind spot checks and not making any rear observations when moving off following an emergency stop.

4. Incorrect positioning when turning right at junctions

Drivers must show they are able to position the car as close to the centre of the road as is safe. Mistakes here will be counted under the ‘Junctions - Turning right’ category on test results.

Common mistakes include positioning in the left-hand lane when turning right at a roundabout, obstructing traffic when you wait to turn right and, when turning right, incorrectly positioning the car to the left.

5. Not responding appropriately to traffic lights

Drivers must show an understanding of the correct procedures at traffic lights, checking the road is clear before you proceed when the green light shows. Mistakes here will be counted under the ‘Response to signs - Traffic lights’ faults on your result.

Common examples of mistakes in this area include failing to stop at a red light, stopping after the first white line when there are advanced stop lines for cyclists, not progressing when you’re waiting to turn right at a junction and it’s safe to proceed, not going ahead when a green light is showing and the junction ahead is clear and going ahead when a green light is showing but the junction is not clear.

6. Not having proper control of the steering

Smooth steering is a must in the driving test. Mistakes here will be counted under the ‘Control - Steering’ section on a driving test result.

Common steering mistakes include repeatedly not steering enough or steering late on the approach to junctions when turning left, not steering enough when going around a bend, steering late when turning right into a minor road, repeatedly mounting the pavement when pulling up on the left, and steering late when moving out to pass parked vehicles.

7. Not responding correctly to traffic signs

Correctly understanding all traffic signs and reacting correctly is vital. Any mistakes made in this area will show as ‘Response to signals - Traffic signs’ in the result.

Examples of mistakes include going to the wrong side of a ‘keep left’ sign, ignoring a ‘stop’ or ‘no entry’ sign, driving in a bus lane when a sign shows that you cannot use it at that time, choosing the wrong lane at a roundabout with clear signage and acting late or not at all to speed limit changes.

8. Not responding correctly to road markings

Drivers must understand and react correctly to all road markings. Mistakes in this area will be counted under the ‘Response to signals - Road markings’ category in the driving test result.

Examples of common mistakes include not following direction arrows on the road, straddling lanes on a roundabout, crossing double white lines where the line nearer to you is solid, ignoring a box junction, and not following road markings at mini-roundabouts.

9. Poor positioning on the road during normal driving

Positioning the car correctly for your intended route and not needlessly changing lanes is key to passing. Any mistakes you make in this area will be counted under the ‘Positioning - Normal driving’ section on your driving test result.

Common errors here include repeatedly driving too close to the kerb or centre of the road, unnecessarily driving in the right-hand lane of a dual carriageway, and cutting across the normal road position when you go ahead at a roundabout with no lane markings.

10. Not driving at a safe and reasonable speed

Clearly, driving too fast - or too slow - can result in a failure. Hopefuls must drive at a speed where they can stop safely, well within the distance you can see to be clear.

Any mistakes you make in this area will be counted under the ‘Use of speed’ fault on your driving test result. Examples of mistakes include driving over the speed limit, and not adjusting your speed to the road conditions.