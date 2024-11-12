Époque makes public debut at National Classic Motor Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New thinking is always something to take note of, and, in the case of époque, the enthusiast car world was given the opportunity to examine what this new endeavour was all about at this year’s National Classic Motor Show at the NEC, over the weekend of November 8-10.

Époque is something different. It combines the expected benefits of a traditional classic car club with the opportunity of allocations of shared ownership in club cars, and actually driving the inventory of a constantly expanding collection of historic vehicles.

For those who have dreamed of driving and owning a piece of motoring history for fun, époque offers the chance to do so. The club is dedicated to curating a unique portfolio of timeless vehicles that not only captivate enthusiasts, but also gives its members access to enjoying and using these cars and then the chance to benefit when the club sells one of its collection.

There are various membership levels on offer, each with both an increasing level of benefits and allocations of shared ownership of the vehicles, and the good news for those wanting to dip a toe in the water is that an époque subscription starts from as little as £39 per month.

Three of Epoque's launch garage - BMW M3, Ferrari 308GTS QV, Jaguar XJS

Époque showcased the classics that are in its member’s garage as it launches. There was definitely an ‘80s theme to several of them, because as well as the 1963 Karmann Ghia Type 34, the époque garage features its 1989 E30 BMW M3, 1981 Jaguar XJS and 1984 Ferrari 308 GTS QV.

“We wanted to launch with a good, varied selection of machines to cater for enthusiasts of all types, and we will be adding several additional cars to the époque garage in the coming months, so that members will invariably have something new and interesting that their membership helps the club to buy a stake in,” explains époque General Manager, Steve Bishop. “Members will have access to the cars and will, through subscription, build up access rights to driving the cars. The idea is to enjoy these great cars to the maximum.”

Époque will feature regular member-only events and will also offer help and advice on all aspects of classic vehicle ownership: webinars with industry experts from all fields, reference resources, as well as real-time practical help for those who are already classic car owners.

Visitors to the show were able to chat to époque staff over coffee – courtesy of automotive-themed coffee specialists, Carburettor Coffee – and hundreds did! Those who signed up at the show, or who sign up in the next few weeks, can opt for a special Founder Member package, which delivers additional perks.

Epoque's 1963 VW Karmann Ghia Type 34

The National Classic Motor Show also saw the launch of the époque Christmas Competition where people who sign up as époque members before the end of the year, will go into a draw to win a car lover’s dream weekend, in June. This will include a stay in a five-star hotel in Bath, entry to the Masters of Motoring run to Castle Combe (including parade laps around the circuit) as well as VIP entry to the Bowood House Concours, and all behind the wheel of the club’s gorgeous Ferrari 308 GTS which will be the winner’s car for the weekend!

For more information about époque contact Steve Bishop: [email protected] T: +44 (0)7720 555455