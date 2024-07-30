EV charging point cash injection for British pubs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pubs are set to earn money and increase their footfall simply by using their existing car parking spaces.

Zapgo, the electric vehicle (EV) charge point operators announce their plans to partner the pub industry, with a focus on areas and communities that are currently underserved by existing charging infrastructure. Zapgo brings an innovative solution that not only supports the environment but also fosters a sustainable revenue stream for pub landlords.

Zapgo is poised to boost the pub industry by providing rapid and reliable EV charging, tailored to the unique needs of out-of-town businesses and handpicked local destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zapgo installs, operates, and maintains all their EV charging points at no cost to the business owner and offers a revenue share on every EV charge. A unique opportunity for landlords to attract more customers and earn extra revenue without any investment on their part. Partnering with Zapgo means pub landlords can transform their non-revenue generating car parks into a new stream of income that operates 365 days a year.

With an average dwell time of 50 minutes per EV charge and with up to 45% of all EV drivers relying on destination charging, plus a revenue share for pub owners from day one of installation - pubs can attract more customers by offering EV charging to local customers and drivers looking to charge whilst on a longer journey.

Pubs are facing unprecedented challenges, as an industry hit heavily by the pandemic, recovery has for many, been tough amidst the cost-of-living crisis. Against this economic backdrop comes another potential financial pressure: impending 2025 EV regulations requiring charge points for all non-residential buildings with 20 or more parking spaces. Zapgo take away that pressure with their zero cost, zero effort, zero risk model that provides businesses with charging and a revenue stream from day one.

Sustainability is a growing focus for the UK pub industry as the sector leads the way on emissions and water reduction with ambitions to achieve Net Zero ahead of targets. **. In the 2024 BBPA (British Beer and Pub Association) manifesto, the organisation calls to the prioritisation of pub EV charging points yet cites the frustration many landlords feel at being unable to connect to the Grid in many locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a company passionate about sustainability, connectivity, and economic resilience for all, Zapgo knows that out-of-town businesses can often be overlooked. At the helm of Zapgo is CEO Steve Leighton, renowned for his passion in supporting underserved communities. Steve, having spearheaded ground-breaking initiatives like Voneus, which brought internet connectivity to remote areas, brings invaluable expertise to this latest Zapgo expansion.