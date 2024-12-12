Fifty years of fun: Why one man from Kent has held onto his classic car for half a century.

For many of us, a car will last us for a few years before we replace it, but for Alva Williams from Kent, his car has truly stood the test of time.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Wales before moving to England, Mr Williams had loved motorbikes from a young age, getting his first at just 16 and owning around 30 in his lifetime. He was even one of the ‘Ton-Up Boys’, making lifelong friends through his hobby.

When the former carpenter got married in 1962, he switched his interests to cars, taking the same approach he had with motorbikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had so many cars – I chopped and changed all the time,” Mr Williams joked.

The 'Ton-Up Boys'

“You could in those days because the cars weren’t expensive.”

He didn’t see himself being loyal to any car in particular but, in 1974, he took a liking to American cars and selected a Chevrolet Camaro SS.

“I was a younger man when I bought it, 33 and still a bit of a silly bugger, and it was just wonderful – the looks you got, roof down, arm on the side,” he told Forever Cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Williams had been inspired to get a Chevrolet by the owner of Crispins Fish and Chip shop in Sittingbourne, a business that he, to this day, lives down the road from.

Alva and his Camaro

Despite loving the look of the car, initially, it wasn’t the perfect pick.

“When I opened the back of the car it stunk, because when he used to go and get the fish he used to put it all in the boot. Honestly, it took me weeks to get rid of the smell. I completely washed it right through but it hung about for a good time,” he recalled.

Once the smell was removed, the classic convertible became part of day-to-day life for Mr Williams, where he created special memories with his children, Donna and John.

“They absolutely loved it,” he remembered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We used to go down to Margate and, in those days, believe it or not, I could leave it with the roof down all day with no worries about anyone touching it. If you did that now it would probably be gone, on the back of a lorry.”

“On Sundays, I used to take my boy in it to play football. I’d pick his mates up just to take them out in the car – you can imagine, John sitting there ‘go on dad, go on dad’. I was probably the most popular football dad.”

Through raising his children, divorce and personal loss, the Camaro has remained a constant in Mr William’s life.

“The years fall away,” he said.

“All the lads, the Ton-Up boys, they’re all gone, so you’re out on your own now basically. But the attention you get in the car gives you a lift. If I take it to Asda, which I don’t do very often in case it gets dinged with a trolley, when I come out it’s swamped with people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s never the same as when you’re young, but I get a lot of pleasure out of it, I really do.”

Mr Williams and his retro ride get a lot of attention, with the eye-catching Chevy becoming a staple at American car shows across the country.

The love for the car is generational, with Mr William’s children, granddaughter and great-granddaughter all enjoying roofless rides.

His son is in the prime spot to inherit the Camaro with Mr Williams encouraging him to take it for a spin from time to time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He (John) says ‘well, it’s still your car dad’, and I’ll say ‘yeah, but come on, it’s got to be used’.”

After 50 years of driving his impressive Chevy, the 80-year-old remains loyal to his car.

“It means the world to me, the absolute world. Everyone knows me for the car, it’s like I’m part of it. I see blokes I haven’t seen for five or six years and it’s ‘still got your car?’ not ‘how are you feeling?’

“I’ve never, ever considered selling it. I had some tough times with money back in the ‘80s, but you get through and keep pushing on. I could have sold it then, but it was never an option and I’m glad I kept it.”