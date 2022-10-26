Ford Fiesta: 50 years of crazy concept cars in pictures

12 brilliant and bonkers concepts based on the soon-to-be-scrapped supermini, from tiny vans to rally-inspired RS variants

Ford has confirmed that it is scrapping its Fiesta supermini after almost half a century of production.

Production on the Fiesta will end in June 2023 as the firm turns its attention to electric vehicles and there appears to be no space in its line up for a battery-powered version of its famous little car.

Since the idea of a small Ford was first floated in 1972 and production of the Fiesta began in 1976, the model has been the basis for a whole host of concept cars, some of which influenced future models and some of which simply served to illustrate the wild ideas of car designers.

In celebration of the Fiesta in all its guises, we’ve picked out some of our favourite concept cars from its near-50-year history, many from its long-term design partner Ghia.

1. Ford Bobcat (1972) The Fiesta was developed under the codename Project Bobcat and this 1972 concept was one of the early design propsals for the new compact model Photo Sales

2. Ghia Corrida (1976) Introduced at the Turin Motor Show, the Corrida – meaning “bullfight” – featured gullwing doors, a modular dashboard and electronic headlamp flaps for improved aerodynamics. Photo Sales

3. Fiesta Fantasy (1978) Built to celebrate Ford Motor Company’s 75th anniversary, the Fiesta Fantasy was a small pickup that could be transformed into a convertible or a coupe using interchangeable glass-fibre bodies. Photo Sales

4. Ghia Tuareg (1979) A joint project between Ford and Italian design studio Ghia, the Tuareg made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show and featured an extended wagon-style body with a split tailgate, flared wheel arches and raised suspension for off-road driving. Photo Sales