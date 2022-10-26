Ford Fiesta: 50 years of crazy concept cars in pictures
12 brilliant and bonkers concepts based on the soon-to-be-scrapped supermini, from tiny vans to rally-inspired RS variants
Ford has confirmed that it is scrapping its Fiesta supermini after almost half a century of production.
Production on the Fiesta will end in June 2023 as the firm turns its attention to electric vehicles and there appears to be no space in its line up for a battery-powered version of its famous little car.
Since the idea of a small Ford was first floated in 1972 and production of the Fiesta began in 1976, the model has been the basis for a whole host of concept cars, some of which influenced future models and some of which simply served to illustrate the wild ideas of car designers.
In celebration of the Fiesta in all its guises, we’ve picked out some of our favourite concept cars from its near-50-year history, many from its long-term design partner Ghia.