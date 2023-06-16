Ford Mustang Mach-e GT (Photo: Ford)

The Ford Mustang Mach-e is a car that feels like it’s trying to provide an electric answer to a lot of different questions.

Last year I drove the long-range, two-wheel-drive model that has claimed various records for its energy efficiency and range and is aimed at buyers seeking to squeeze every mile out of its battery. Now, I’ve been driving the near-500bhp all-wheel-drive version that’s aimed squarely at those seeking old-school Mustang thrills in electric form.

The Mustang Mach-e GT is the pinnacle of the Mach-e range, positioned against models like the Kia EV6 GT, Genesis GV60 Perforance and Tesla Model Y Performance. It takes the regular twin-motor all-wheel-drive variant - itself no slouch thanks to 346bhp - and cranks power up to 480bhp and torque to a Tarmac-twisting 634lb ft. The result is a 0-62mph time of just 3.7 seconds and a breathtaking surge of acceleration from any speed. Even in “Whisper” mode where the throttle is dulled down, there’s an immediacy that makes it clear this is no regular Mach-e. Without a bellowing V8 to soundtrack its progress, the Mach-e makes do with a synthesised spaceship-like tone that grows in intensity and is surprisingly well matched to the seamless progress of the GT.

You can’t ever really call a car as tall, wide and heavy as the Mach-e nimble but it’ll certainly change direction with enthusiasm and verve, scything along twisting country roads with remarkable speed and accuracy. The various drive modes crank up the steering weight to give more heft and confidence on such roads and the GT-specific MagneRide adaptive dampers work hard to keep everything flat and settled, allowing the Mach-e to make impressive cross-country progress.

So it’s quick and accurate but Ford has also engineered a little of the old-school Mustang fun into the Mach-e. The GT is, on paper, an all-wheel drive model but there’s a distinctly rear-drive feel to matters, especially in the Untamed and Untamed Pro drive modes, where even the wider wheels and specially developed Pirelli tyres can’t always fully rein in its tail happiness. Dial things back down to Whisper and there’s a calmer, all-wheel-drive feel to the dynamics and softer edge to the ride.

A lot of what’s gone into making the GT a GT is on the mechanical side but there are visual and trim changes as well. Externally, the GT gets body-colour wheel arches, a 3D-effect grille finished in dark grey, contrast black roof, plus unique front bumper, chin spoiler and machined 20-inch alloys behind which lurk bright red Brembo callipers. Our test car was a subtle (almost too subtle) Dark Matter grey but more extroverted buyers can go for the bold Grabber Blue or eye-searing Cyber Orange. The extra body trim goes some way to giving a more purposeful look to the Mach-e but can’t fully disguise that this is still a large five-door SUV with some divisive styling.

Internally, the differences to other Mach-e models are less obvious, with the biggest difference being the bespoke sports seats finished in faux leather, along with a generous specification. Like all models, the GT gets a 15.5-inch portrait touchscreen which is commendably clear and easy to use. There’s also a 10-speaker B&O sound system, panoramic sunroof and hands-free tailgate. And as the top-spec model it also gets a heap of driver assist - from adaptive cruise control with lane centring to pre-collision assist with auto emergency braking. Owners can also now subscribe to BlueCruise - Europe’s first road legal hands-off, eyes-on semi-autonomous driving.

The Mustang Mach-e GT's interior gets subtle sporty enhancements (Photo: Ford)

Like all current extended range models, the Mach-e GT is fitted with a huge 98kWh battery (91kWh usable) but its power and performance mean it can’t match those cars for long-distance range. Official figures peg the GT’s maximum range at 304 miles and 150kW charging allows a 10-80% charge in 45 minutes.

Value-wise, the GT is in an odd position. At £75,000, it’s around £10,000 more than the EV6 GT or Model Y Performance, which offer similar specs and space but more power. And it’s dangerously close to the £79,200 starting price of the desirable Porsche Taycan. If you’re considering any of those models, it’s unlikely that you’re thinking about ICE models. However, for similar money you can also get an awful lot of Porsche Macan or Alfa Stelvio which offer some of the visceral petrol-powered thrills that EVs simply can’t recreate.

That said, there’s a lot to like about the Mustang Mach-e GT. It’s probably the most entertaining to drive among performance electric SUVs, with an element of fun that’s missing from most EVs. On top of that, it offers all the practicality, comfort and tech of the regular Mach-e and a still impressive real-world range.

The Mustang Mach-e GT has a little of the regular Mustang's hooligan spirit (Photo: Ford)

Ford Mustang Mach-e GT

Price: £74,540

Motor: Dual motor

Battery: 91kWh usable

Power: 480bhp

Torque: 634lb ft

Transmission: Single-speed, four-wheel-drive

Top speed: 124mph

0-62mph: 3.7 seconds

Range: 304 miles

Consumption: 3.3m/kWh

Charging: up to 150kW