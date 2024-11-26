Genesis Hampshire brings a touch of Korean luxury motoring to Reading
Guests attending the exclusive one-day Genesis Test Drive Event on Sunday December 1, at the luxurious De Vere Wokefield Estate, Reading, will experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and innovative technology as they take the wheel of a Genesis electrified vehicle.
Genesis Hampshire lead Paul Dobson commented “Genesis prides itself on being the premium brand with a luxury experience, ensuring both the ownership and the actual purchase of the car is as easy and as smooth as possible. Our test drive event will showcase just that, and we look forward to introducing more people to Genesis, demonstrating the award-winning line up of electrified vehicles.”
The Genesis team will be on hand to explain the Genesis difference, a unique ownership experience and can provide insights and answer any questions about the vehicles and features.
The Wokefield Estate is south-west of London, and is located near Reading, 10 minutes from J11 of the M4 and 40 minutes from Heathrow Airport. Travel from London Paddington is just 50 minutes on the new Elizabeth Line, with up to six trains an hour departing from London.
To secure your test drive, book via the link below: https://www.genesis.com/uk/en/discover-genesis/meet-genesis/retail-partner-overview/genesis-hampshire.html?campaignId=701bI00000BHYASQA5#openCampaignPSTDRForm