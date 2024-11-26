Genesis Hampshire brings a touch of Korean luxury motoring to Reading

Interested in switching to an electric car? Come and speak to the experts. De Vere Wokefield Estate is inviting motorists considering a new car and wishing to learn more about driving electric to register for a limited place on their special brand immersion event.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests attending the exclusive one-day Genesis Test Drive Event on Sunday December 1, at the luxurious De Vere Wokefield Estate, Reading, will experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and innovative technology as they take the wheel of a Genesis electrified vehicle.

Genesis Hampshire lead Paul Dobson commented “Genesis prides itself on being the premium brand with a luxury experience, ensuring both the ownership and the actual purchase of the car is as easy and as smooth as possible. Our test drive event will showcase just that, and we look forward to introducing more people to Genesis, demonstrating the award-winning line up of electrified vehicles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Genesis team will be on hand to explain the Genesis difference, a unique ownership experience and can provide insights and answer any questions about the vehicles and features.

Test Drive the Electrified Genesis range

The Wokefield Estate is south-west of London, and is located near Reading, 10 minutes from J11 of the M4 and 40 minutes from Heathrow Airport. Travel from London Paddington is just 50 minutes on the new Elizabeth Line, with up to six trains an hour departing from London.

To secure your test drive, book via the link below: https://www.genesis.com/uk/en/discover-genesis/meet-genesis/retail-partner-overview/genesis-hampshire.html?campaignId=701bI00000BHYASQA5#openCampaignPSTDRForm