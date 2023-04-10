Topless edition of “pure” performance car revealed with unique body design and predicted £1.8m price tag

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has revealed the T.33 Spider – a V12-powered convertible supercar that the firm says will offer an even more immersive driving experience that its coupe stablemate.

The Spider joins the T.33 Coupe and T.50 hypercar in the firm’s line-up and, like both models, will be sold in extremely limited numbers. Just 100 examples will be hand-built at the firm’s new headquarters in Windlesham, Surrey.

Designed by the McLaren F1 creator at the same time as the T.33 Coupe, the Spider uses the same carbon fibre monocoque and Cosworth V12 engine but the bodywork is different from the A pillar back. Despite the additional structural bracing needed to ensure the Spider offers the same “pure” driving experience as the Coupe, it weighs just 18kg more - 1,108kg.

With the roof in place, the T.33 has the look of a coupe but with the two roof panels removed the fixed rear section of the roof features twin buttresses which flow into the car’s rear deck, complete with louvres to aid engine cooling. The ram induction airbox, which sits above the roofline and is mounted directly to the engine, is even more distinctive on the Spider when the roof panels are removed.

Those panels - made from lightweight carbon composite - can be stowed in the front luggage compartment when not in use. To make sure passengers still have somewhere for their luggage when the roof is being stowed, two “side lockers” run along the flanks of the car between the doors and rear wheels, offering 180 litres of space.

The roof panels can also be specified in a number of contrasting colours and GMA expects customers to personalise the T.33 Spider more than either of its other models. Inside, the Spider shares the same pared-back cabin design as the Coupe. A large rev counter - calibrated to 11,100rpm - sits directly in front of the driver and is flanked by two secondary displays for climate control and infotainment, the latter featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

All 100 T.33 Spiders feature a manual transmission with the shift lever and pedals machined from aluminium alloy. Behind the carbon fibre sports seats the rear window can be lowered to allow more engine noise into the cabin.

The T.33 Spider is powered by the world’s lightest V12 (Photo: Gordon Murray Automotive)

That engine is the same naturally aspirated 3.9-litre V12 as in the Coupe and, at 178kg, is the world’s lightest V12. The Cosworth-built unit produces 609bhp and 333lb ft of torque, all of which is sent to the rear wheels. No official performance figures have been announced but expect blistering acceleration and a top speed of at least 200mph.

Reining in that performance are carbon ceramic brakes hidden behind 19-inch forged aluminium wheels at the front and 20-inch rims at the rear.

Professor Gordon Murray CBE said: “When drawing a car I imagine what it’s going to feel like to sit in, and how it will feel to drive. So from the first sketch I knew that, with its open cockpit and the incredible Cosworth GMA.2 V12 engine right behind you, the T.33 Spider would deliver a truly involving driving experience that’s quite unlike anything else.

“And while it’s still a mid-engine supercar I wouldn’t accept any compromise on usability: this is why the T.33 Spider is unique in the supercar sector in delivering both onboard roof storage and a 295 litre luggage capacity.”

Only 100 examples of the T.33 Spider will be built (Photo: Gordon Murray Automotive)