Haynes Heritage Engineering invites online car enthusiasts under the bonnet

Haynes Heritage Engineering is offering classic car enthusiasts a privileged online peek behind the garage door with the launch of a brand-new website and social media channels.

Located next to Haynes Motor Museum in Sparkford, this premier classic car workshop specialises in the repair and restoration of classic, vintage, and specialist vehicles, as well as offering regular servicing and MOT testing.

In addition to the website, Haynes Heritage Engineering has unveiled new social media channels dedicated exclusively to the workshop.

These platforms will provide clients and classic car enthusiasts with an insider’s view of the workshop’s day-to-day operations, featuring behind-the-scenes content, stories of ongoing restoration projects, and expert tips on maintaining classic cars.

Haynes Heritage Engineering

By engaging with these channels, followers will gain unique insights into the intricate art of classic car restoration and the passion that drives the Haynes Heritage Engineering team.

Uniquely, all profits from the workshop are used to further the Museum’s charitable purposes, supporting the preservation of automotive history and educating and inspiring the next generation of automotive engineers and enthusiasts.

“We are excited to be able to offer people a privileged peek behind the scenes at what we do in the garage as part of this exciting new online chapter in Haynes Heritage Engineering’s history,” said Nick Lockey-May, Workshop Manager.

“Whether you’re a car enthusiast or a prospective client, you can now explore our new online presence and follow us on social media for a closer look at the work we put into our client’s cars.” he added.

Skilled engineers at work at Haynes Heritage Engineering

Notable projects include the full restoration of a 1938 SS Jaguar, the full rebuild of an early series 1 E-Type and the bespoke transformation of a client’s Porsche 911 ex-race car.

Alongside client cars, Haynes Heritage Engineering is also very proud to be rebuilding the Museum’s 1961 Aston Martin DB4. This iconic vehicle is being restored to reflect its history, demonstrating the workshop’s commitment to preserving automotive heritage as part of the Museum’s preservation.

With a legacy that traces back to the world-famous Haynes Manuals and the Haynes Motor Museum, the workshop is renowned for its craftsmanship and dedication to preserving automotive history.

Haynes Heritage Engineering welcomes all client cars and invites people to book their MOT, service or repair via the details below.

Haynes Heritage Engineering, Sparkford, Nr. Yeovil, Somerset, BA22 7LH. Open 8.30 am daily. For more information call 01963 440804 or visit www.haynesheritageengineering.co.uk .