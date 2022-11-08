We explore a luxury off-grid getaway where everything from the lights to a private cinema are powered by electric car

Korean car maker Hyundai has unveiled a world-first hotel powered entirely by electric cars.

Hotel Hyundai is an off-grid getaway that uses the vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability of the firm’s Ioniq 5 EV to power everything from lights and coffee machines to a private outdoor cinema. The pop-up venue in Essex has been created as nearly half of people (46%) say sustainability is more important to them now when booking a holiday compared to five years ago.

The hotel, complete with restaurant and bar, was curated by restaurant critic and TV presenter Grace Dent, who said it offered a glimpse at how people will holiday in future as well as demonstrating the Ioniq 5’s innovation ability to send power from its battery to external devices.

Dent said: “We’re looking for unique, memorable stays more now than ever and this is a delicious blend of innovation, luxury and comfort that gets you thinking. With power coming from the car, where could Hotel Hyundai pop-up next? I’m excited for those staying with us to sample the sustainable, locally sourced menu as well as the equally fabulous cocktails, and of course to enjoy a good night’s sleep.”

The hotel is centred on a luxury cabin and set across three key areas. A luxurious guest suite within the cabin is packed with boutique hotel features and all the electric functions are powered by an Ioniq 5. Alongside the cabin is a bar and restaurant where the food and drink have been selected by Dent herself, plus a coffee bar powered by an EV. Finally, there is a private outdoor cinema with projector, speakers and even a popcorn maker powered by a car.

Ashley Andrew, managing director of Hyundai Motor UK, said: “Our award winning Ioniq 5 is able to power Hotel Hyundai using its V2L feature, where an adapter from the car provides a socket which domestic appliances can be plugged into. The whole experience demonstrates the practicality of this pioneering technology, and we hope the concept inspires more people to go off grid.”

