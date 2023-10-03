Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ever since I was a little boy, I have dreamed about prancing horses.

The scarlet red of Ferrari was etched into my brain from a young age - one of my grandfathers was a Ferrari lover, and another was Italian. My love of cars was only ever going to go one way. According to my late mother, once I'd learned to talk I would repeat the name "Schumacher" until I was literally red in the face.

As I grew up, those dreams of racing for Ferrari were shattered when I learned just how expensive a racing career would be; make no mistake, motorsport is almost exclusive to the rich and famous, either with cash to burn or wealthy sponsors. But my love for Ferrari endured.

I watched Michael Schumacher dominate Formula One throughout my childhood years, trying to replicate his successes on the PlayStation and always picking the red cars on the go-kart tracks at theme parks.

But I never thought I would get to drive one for real - much less a Ferrari steeped in motorsport history.

If you told this young lad he'd one day drive a Ferrari, he would have cried tears of joy. (Picture: Anthony George)

That is, until an email dropped into my inbox from TrackDays.co.uk, inviting me to Goodwood to drive a replica of one of Enzo Ferrari's greatest creations, in partnership with Car Chase Heroes.

The 250 Testa Rossa dominated the world of motorsport in the late 1950s and early 1960s, winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans three times, a trio of wins at the 12 Hours of Sebring, both the Targa Florio and 100km Buenos Aires in 1958 and a hat-trick of World Sports Car Championship constructor's titles.

Having been for a trial run at Abingdon, I had the privilege of being the first customer to go behind the wheel of the replica Ferrari.

Sporting an automatic gearbox for an easier driving experience, the replica is an almost identical duplication of the old prancing horse, right down to the wooden steering wheel, suspension and engine. My instructor, Barry, told me that "even the brakes are like the original" and urged me to brake early for corners.

Reporter David George drives a replica Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa around Goodwood. (Picture: Car Chase Heroes)

But Goodwood is a high speed circuit (save for the final chicane) and I've waited 27 years for this Barry - I'm giving it the full send.

The replica felt smooth underfoot - the acceleration coming out of the pit lane was immense, and we got up to speed straight away. The steering was light, much lighter than my VW Golf, but that let me take Goodwood's sweeping corners with ease.

After taking the first lap to get the hang of the racing line, with help from instructor Barry, I used my last two laps to put my foot down and go for it.

And boy did we go for it; there were other cars out on track, from the F1 Aston Vantage to a Ferrari California and a Lamborghini Superleggera. I came across a BMW on the exit of Lavant Corner, and with my foot flat to the floor we breezed past him - then overtook a Nissan GTR on the same stretch, before the final chicane.

There was nothing that could wipe this smile off my face today. (Picture: Car Chase Heroes)

On the final lap we came across another car, and Barry kindly gave me the all clear to zoom past. On these driving experiences you move over for faster cars, but having given way to the California and an Ariel Atom, it was nice to fly past these modern sports and supercars in one of old Enzo's favourites was an absolute delight.

A real 250 Testa Rossa can fetch up to £40m at auction... so to my boss, Mr Montgomery - if you can provide me with a suitable pay increase to finance this, I'll let you ride shotgun.

Would I do this again? In a heartbeat - and through TrackDays.co.uk, it'll be a doddle to book.

Here are some of the options available to customers:

Police Interceptor (Price - £27)

Created for those who want to play cops and robbers, but without the real-life risk involved! Driving a BMW Police Interceptor with its blue lights flashing is a unique experience, as much of the information surrounding the actual stats of the car are classified. What is certain: they're quick. Just ask those who have failed in trying to outrun it in the past.

Zenos E10 R (Price - £29)

Zenos is one of the most successful British sports car companies that consistently go under the general public's radar. That is why the energetic Zenos E10 R is the perfect surprise for those who want to feel their stomach tighten as they speed around a track.

With 0-60 mph clocking in only three seconds, this lightweight sports car is a new addition to the TrackDays.co.uk garage and is expected to explode in popularity once word gets out how fun it is to drive.

Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Racing Circuit Experience (Price - £59)

For those who savour the classics, the iconic 250 Testa Rossa experience is one of the latest exclusives only available through TrackDays.co.uk. This faithful replica, built and recreated to match the style, power and speed of the original Testa Rossa, was designed for Ferrari enthusiasts who understand the significance of the car.

With only 33 original 250 Testa Rossas ever produced, this replica is as close to as many will get to seeing, let alone driving the real thing. Included in the driving time is expert guidance from a professional instructor to make sure you get the most out of your time out on the track.

Triple All Star Driving Experience with High Speed Passenger Ride (Price - £89)

Returning due to popular demand, the Triple All Star Experience was one of the most booked experiences last Christmas due to the eclectic mix of vehicles participants can choose from upon arrival.

From a Mad Max style truck to a Ferrari California, or even a Ford Lotus Cortina, the opportunities to have various types of fun on the day depending on how you feel is a key reason why customers love this product. The Triple All Star Driving Experience is a perfect gift for those who believe that variety is the spice of life!

Junior Triple Supercar Drive with High Speed Passenger Ride (Price - £95)

Driving a supercar around a track is not just for grown-ups this year. For budding petrol-heads aged between 10 to 16-years-old, the Junior Triple Supercar Drive was created to satisfy that teenage urge to get behind the wheel, all while in a safe and controlled environment.

During the experience, teenagers will get to pick up to three different supercars, ranging from a Lamborghini Gallardo to a Ford Shelby GT and are accompanied by a qualified instructor to ensure they get the most out of the day. Following their laps, the instructor will then take control of a supercar and invite them out for a high-speed lap to show the true capabilities of the machines.

Triple Supercar Drive with High Speed Passenger Ride (Price - £95)