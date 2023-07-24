(Image: NationalWorld/Shutterstock)

The planned ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 “will remain in place”, the government has insisted, amid rumours that it could be scrapped.

Questions over the policy's future were raised after a government minister appeared to suggest the policy was under consideration before backtracking on his comments.

During a round of interviews with broadcasters, Andrew Mitchell - a Foreign Office minister - said that with regard to the 2030 ban he couldn’t “prophesise for the future” and told Times Radio “I think the important thing is to wait for any announcement from the government.”

But after further questions around the issue he said that the policy had not changed. Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme if the ban on the sale of new petrol cars from 2030 is still in place, Mr Mitchell said: “It absolutely is.”

Asked if it will remain that way, he said: “Well, all I can tell you is it is in place”, but when challenged said: “Well, I’m afraid I can’t prophesise for the future.” When it was suggested he was unsure whether it will stay for the rest of the term of this government, he said: “That is not what I am saying. I am saying that it is in place and it remains in place.”

Asked again if it will remain in place, he said: “And will remain in place.”

A spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later said the 2030 deadline "remains our commitment" after Sunak himself refused to explicitly recommit to the ban.

Asked after Mitchell's interviews whether he is continuing with the target for banning new fossil fuel car sales, Mr Sunak insisted: “We’re going to make progress towards net zero but we’re going to do that in a proportionate and pragmatic way that doesn’t unnecessarily give people more hassle and more costs in their lives – that’s not what I’m interested in and prepared to do.”

But he was not clear whether the 2030 deadline will stay in place or whether exemptions for smaller car manufacturers - the so-called “Aston Martin exemption” - could be added.

After his comments, the Prime Minister's official spokesman told reporters: “That [the 2030 ban] remains our commitment. I think as you heard from the Prime Minister this morning, what we want to do is ensure that this approach is proportionate and pragmatic and doesn’t unfairly impact the public. I think that’s what the public and indeed businesses would expect. But obviously the the 2030 approach remains our commitment.”

The official added: “It is right that if the situation changes and new technology evolves that we keep our approach under review and make sure that it is the right one. Equally at a time of global high inflation, which is hitting the public hard, we need to make sure that we’re getting the balance right.”

The 2030 ban will stop the sale of all new cars and light vans powered purely by petrol or diesel engines. Sales of hybrid models with can travel "significant distances" on eletric power alone will be allowed to continue until 2035. However, the government also plans to introduce an EV mandate from next year that will require at least 22% of all car makers' UK sales to be zero-emissions vehicles.

The government plans to introduce rules which will require at least 22% of a car maker's new sales to be zero emissions vehicles (Photo: Nissan)

It has been suggested that the ban should be pushed back or exceptions made as the government faces challenges on how its net zero policies will affect households dealing with the cost of living crisis.

Some Tory MPs have called for a “rethink” over the speed at which net-zero goals are pursued, including the 2030 ban, which the government says puts the UK on course to be the fastest G7 country to decarbonise cars and vans.

