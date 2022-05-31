Land Rover Defender 130 revealed with extra long wheelbase and eight seats

Land Rover Defender 130

Land Rover has revealed a new elongated version of its Defender 4x4, badged Defender 130.

Like the rest of the Defender range, the 130 draws its name from a variant of the original Defender and joins the 90 and 110 in the model’s line-up.

The 130 originally denoted the car’s wheelbase in inches but now simply signifies that this is the longest version in the range.

The 130 is designed to offer more passenger space than the 110, which offers seating for up to six if equipped with the front row “jump seat”. It, instead, features three rows of seating in a 2+3+3 configuration. Land Rover says that the longer wheelbase means three adults can sit comfortably in the rearmost seats. Like those in the seats further forward, those in the rear should have good headroom and legroom, as well as heated seats, padded armrests, large windows and USB-C slots.

The Defender 130 also has van-like practicality. While the boot capacity is just 389 litres with all three rows in place, there’s up to 2,516 litres of cargo space with the middle and rear seats folded.

Up front there’s an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system that also controls all of the off-roading technology through a clear display.

Both petrol and diesel engines are available, all being 3.0-litre six-cylinder units coming with mild-hybrid technology. The two petrol versions make 296bhp and 394bhp, while the diesels are 247bhp and 296bhp.

It is unclear as yet whether the plug-in hybrid and V8 powertrains found elsewhere in the Defender range will be made available in the 130.

All 130 models also get all-wheel-drive as standard, with Land Rover keen to ensure it keeps the Defender’s off-road credentials intact. There’s also air suspension, adaptive dynamics and the firm’s Terrain Response technology.