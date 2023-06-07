Lexus has announced plans to enter the compact crossover segment with its new LBX model.
Desinted to compete with the likes of the Audi Q2, the 4.2-metre-long LBX will be the Japanese brand’s smallest model and will come only as a hybrid model, with an ambition to attract younger buyers to the marque.
Based on the same TNGA-B platform which underpins the Toyota Yaris Cross but with a host of upgrades to meet its more premium positioning, the LBX - which stands for Lexus Breakthrough Crossover - has been designed primarily for the European market and is expected to become the brand’s biggest seller in the region.
Visually, the LBX represents a new direction for Lexus with its “Resolute Look” front end ditching the spindle grille which has been the brand’s trademark for more than a decade. There’s still a big, gaping grille with honeycomb pattern but it now sits entirely below slimline LED headlights and in front of a sleeker, less angular body than seen on its larger stablemates. Flared arches sit about 17- or 18-inch alloys and there’s the option of a contrast-tone roof, while at the rear a full-width light bar joins the L-shaped tail lights and sits above the Lexus boot script.
Inside there’s a stripped-back look that draws on the recent style of the NX, RX and RZ models, with simple controls and - for the first time in a Lexus - a 12.3-inch full digital instrument display, which sits alongside a 9.8-inch central infotainment setup.
Lexus says the LBX will be available in “refined, dynamic or sporty themes” with a choice of “atmospheres” which will each bring unique interior and exterior styling, ranging from two-tone paint to perforated leather upholstery with contrast stitching. Among the interior finishes will be the option of high-end semi-aniline leather or a vegan-friendly interior that uses synthetic leather.
Full specifications are still to be confirmed but standard tech will include the Lexus Safety System+ driver assistance, wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto and the ability to use a smartphone as a “digital key” to open and start the car. A head-up display, powered tailgate and sound system from long-time collaborator Mark Levinson will also be offered.
Under the skin, the LBX uses the same full hybrid system as the Yaris Cross but tuned for more power. The 1.5-litre three-cylinder and EV motor now provide a maximum of 134bhp rather than the Yaris’s 114bhp. An all-wheel-drive version will also be available with an extra electric motor on the rear axle, bringing more power but expected to eat into the car’s 322-litre boot.
The LBX will go into production later on in 2023, with first deliveries expected from March 2024. Full pricing will be confirmed in coming weeks, with UK customers able to place reservations from July.