(Photos: Lexus)

Lexus has announced plans to enter the compact crossover segment with its new LBX model.

Desinted to compete with the likes of the Audi Q2, the 4.2-metre-long LBX will be the Japanese brand’s smallest model and will come only as a hybrid model, with an ambition to attract younger buyers to the marque.

Based on the same TNGA-B platform which underpins the Toyota Yaris Cross but with a host of upgrades to meet its more premium positioning, the LBX - which stands for Lexus Breakthrough Crossover - has been designed primarily for the European market and is expected to become the brand’s biggest seller in the region.

Visually, the LBX represents a new direction for Lexus with its “Resolute Look” front end ditching the spindle grille which has been the brand’s trademark for more than a decade. There’s still a big, gaping grille with honeycomb pattern but it now sits entirely below slimline LED headlights and in front of a sleeker, less angular body than seen on its larger stablemates. Flared arches sit about 17- or 18-inch alloys and there’s the option of a contrast-tone roof, while at the rear a full-width light bar joins the L-shaped tail lights and sits above the Lexus boot script.

Inside there’s a stripped-back look that draws on the recent style of the NX, RX and RZ models, with simple controls and - for the first time in a Lexus - a 12.3-inch full digital instrument display, which sits alongside a 9.8-inch central infotainment setup.

Lexus says the LBX will be available in “refined, dynamic or sporty themes” with a choice of “atmospheres” which will each bring unique interior and exterior styling, ranging from two-tone paint to perforated leather upholstery with contrast stitching. Among the interior finishes will be the option of high-end semi-aniline leather or a vegan-friendly interior that uses synthetic leather.

Full specifications are still to be confirmed but standard tech will include the Lexus Safety System+ driver assistance, wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto and the ability to use a smartphone as a “digital key” to open and start the car. A head-up display, powered tailgate and sound system from long-time collaborator Mark Levinson will also be offered.

The LBX will be Lexus's smallest ever model (Photo: Lexus)

Under the skin, the LBX uses the same full hybrid system as the Yaris Cross but tuned for more power. The 1.5-litre three-cylinder and EV motor now provide a maximum of 134bhp rather than the Yaris’s 114bhp. An all-wheel-drive version will also be available with an extra electric motor on the rear axle, bringing more power but expected to eat into the car’s 322-litre boot.