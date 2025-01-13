Londoners lose £4,362 a year in traffic

If you could put a price on how much valuable time you lose in traffic, every London driver would be £4,362 poorer each year – the third worst of 26 European capitals. And that is only during rush hour. Only Dubliners and Parisians outrank Londoners, losing and £5,523 and £4,405 worth of time in traffic, respectively.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is according to a new study from the European car parts marketplace Ovoko, which analysed 2023 traffic data from TomTom for 26 capital cities in Europe. They estimated the financial equivalent of each driver’s lost time based on the hourly cost of labour in 2023, sourced largely from Eurostat. Because the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) does not report UK labour costs expressed in absolute GBP values, the researchers estimated the UK labour cost based on yearly changes reported by the ONS and a previous 2016 labour cost submitted to Eurostat before Brexit.

Dublin (Ireland) drivers lose the most money to traffic jams, compared to their other European counterparts included in this study. It also has the most infernal roads of all analysed cities, where drivers lose 158 hours per year, during rush hour alone. With the cost of labour estimated at £34.97 (€40.20) an hour, this amounts to the equivalent of £5,523 (€6,351.60), all lost stuck behind the wheel. That is around 36 minutes wasted every working day at rush hour, at an average speed of just 16km/h.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paris (France) is the second most costly capital city in Europe in terms of time lost in rush hour traffic. Every year, Parisian drivers spend 120 hours on congested roads, the third highest time of all analysed cities. This averages to almost 28 minutes every working day at rush hour. The labour cost, which refers to compensation of employees plus taxes minus subsidies, is £36.71 (€42.20) an hour in France, meaning drivers lose the equivalent of £4,405 (€5,064.00) a year being stuck in traffic. The average speed during rush hour in Paris is 18km/h.

London (UK) rush hour is the third costliest of all analysed European capitals. Drivers here spend 148 hours in traffic over the course of a year. With 2023 UK labour costs estimated at £29.47 (€33.88) an hour, this amounts to £4,361.56 lost to excruciating traffic jams. It equates to a rough average of 34 minutes wasted every working day of the year, during rush hour alone. Moreover, the average speed during rush hour is a mere 14km/h. This is the slowest speed of all analysed European capitals.

Often dubbed Little Paris due to its architectural similarities, Bucharest replicates the inherent traffic nightmares of its French inspiration. It is the second most traffic-plagued of all analysed European capitals. Drivers here waste 150 hours in traffic. Labour time is not as valued in Romania as it is in most European countries, which is why Bucharest did not rank highly overall, specifically in terms of the economic equivalent for the time lost to rush hour traffic, estimated at £1,435.23 (€1,650.00).

Nearby Sofia, however, in Bulgaria, is the least financially affected capital city. Though still spending 90 hours a year, due to low labour costs, drivers lose the equivalent of £728.05 (€837.00) per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers from Bratislava (Slovakia), Madrid (Spain) and Ljubljana (Slovenia) spend the least time in traffic, averaging 51 hours at rush hour throughout 2023.

“It is quite shocking, really, that Dublin ranked so highly, since it is one of the least populated capital cities in the EU,” said Vytas Palovis, VP of Growth for Ovoko. “With about 36 minutes stuck in traffic every single workday, it seems clear that Dublin’s entire urban infrastructure seems to be unfit for its residents and something needs to change.

“Unlike other European capital cities, traffic in Paris has a more dignified explanation for those who have not visited it yet. They say there is always a protest somewhere in Paris, but alternative routes are often very limited, so if you are planning a visit there, allow more than enough time for travelling by car, especially at rush hour.”