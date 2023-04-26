EV batteries are improving all the time and even small cars can cover more than 250 miles on a charge but for the ultimate in long-distance electric motoring these are the 10 cars to beat
The large saloon will go on sale towards the end of 2023 and will immediately join the list of the top 10 EVs that can cover the longest distance on a single charge, joining models from Mercedes, BMW, Tesla, and Hyundai.
In a relatively short period of time that list has changed dramatically. Not long ago a range of 250 miles was seen as impressive, now if you’re not close to 400 miles, you’re nowhere near the list.
The line-up of models with the leading range is constantly shifting as new cars are announced and bold claims made but here we’ve rounded up the models currently on sale in the UK or confirmed for sale in 2023 with the longest official ranges.
1. BMW iX - 380 miles
The iX is an attention grabber in a lot of ways. While its aggressively ugly grille gets lots of attention for the wrong reasons this high-end SUV is also notable for its impressive range, performance and eye-catching interior. The 105kWh battery will give up to 380 miles of range and charge at 200kW, while the twin-motor powertrain offers 516bhp and a potential 0-62mph time of 4.6 seconds.
2. Hyundai Ioniq 6 - 382 miles
After the boxy retro-cool of the Ioniq 5, Hyundai’s latest EV takes a very different approach to help maximise its range. The “streamliner” design, with its slippery swooping rear end, is great for aerodynamics and therefore efficiency. Based on the same platform as the Ioniq 5, the 6 uses the same 77.4kWh battery but covers 67 miles more on a charge - up to 382 miles. Its 350kW charging also means a 10-80% charge takes less than 20 minutes.
3. BMW i7 - 388 miles
The i7 is another BMW that proves size and weight don’t have to be an obstacle to long range, as long as you have a big enough battery. This all-electric version of the brand’s flagship 7 Series saloon is a £110,000 high-tech haven of luxury and refinement. It uses the same 105kWh battery as the iX and comes in the regular xDrive60 with a “mere” 536bhp and 388 miles of range, or the less efficient i70 with 651bhp.
4. Mercedes-Benz EQE - 394 miles
Mercedes isn’t hanging around with its electrification plans, with a host of new EVs either already on the roads or on their way. The EQE is among the latest, sitting as an all-electric partner to traditionally fuelled versions of the E-Class mid-sized. There are several powertrain choices but for the maximum range, the car to choose is the single motor 350+, which offers 288bhp and almost 400 miles from its 100kWh battery.