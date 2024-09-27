Loud boy racers on public roads could be silenced by live noise cameras

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Noisy boy racers could be silenced for good with fines of around £100, driving licence points, re-education courses and vehicle seizures if live enforcement trials of noise cameras go ahead.

The independent report put forward to the Government, and being highlighted by leading driver experience provider TrackDays.co.uk, could result in guidance being issued to local authorities setting out minimum requirements and best practice for the use of noise cameras.

But an enforcement threshold of 95 decibel (dB) LAFmax at 7.5m on roads with a speed limit of 50mph or less has been proposed which would mean that drivers of any car or motorcycle emitting noise over that level could also be punished.

The new laws could be implemented following successful roadside trials that cost £300,000 at four locations to test the technology, with the independent report produced for the Department for Transport (DfT) stating: 'As noise cameras have been found to operate effectively at roadside environments, the next step for the project would be to progress to a live enforcement trial'.

Under current legislation, the maximum noise a car registered since 2016 can make on a public road is 72 dB, while the legal limit for vehicles registered after 2007 but before 2016 is 74db.

Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, said: "Noisy cars on public roads can have a significant detrimental impact on other road users' health, let alone being a nuisance in the neighbourhoods where they are driven."

Among the possible deterrents to stop excessively loud vehicles on public roads are fines of around £100, penalty points, re-education courses and vehicle seizures. There are a number of regulations that could be used to enforce punishments, including the Police Reform Act 2002, section 52, under the offence 'Vehicles used in a manner causing alarm, distress or annoyance'.

Reuben Peckham, director at Southampton-based Intelligent Instruments, said: "The findings from the DfT trials align with our own experience operating noise camera technology in 8 cities across 3 continents. This technology can accurately detect vehicles exceeding legal noise limits, helping to reduce disruption for those living, working, and studying in affected areas. This kind of technology is a vital step towards more effective enforcement and quieter communities."

However, those who wish to feel the thrill of the noise can do so, safely, on a race circuit. The maximum noise limit at race circuits across the UK is typically around 105dB.

Dan added: "Driving a high-performance supercar provides a thrill unlike any other and hearing the roar of the engine is part of the enjoyment. Doing this on a race track is the safest place and can be appreciated without disturbing others."

For more information about TrackDays.co.uk, a leading provider of driving experiences and car or motorcycle track days, said www.trackdays.co.uk.