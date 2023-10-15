Affordable electric vehicles, including one priced at just £26,000 is arguably one of the reasons that MG motors had a very successful 2022

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The popular car brand MG Motor smashed through £1 billion in the UK sales in 2022. Consumers were drawn towards the Chinese-owned car brand due to its affordable electric cars and more.

MG, which is owned by the Shanghai based SAIC Motor Corporation Limited recently hailed their ‘impressive sales’ from last year. Their revenue shot up 122 per cent to over £1 billion, as per accounts filed recently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brand’s pre-tax profits rose by just shy of a staggering £50 million from £4.3 to £54 million during the year. They paid £9 million in taxes. MG announced that the brand was in a ‘very strong position’ to take advantage of the impending mass shift to EV’s.

MG, whose name comes from Morris Garages, has been owned by Chinese companies for 18 years now since 2005. It’s attracted a multitude of buyers over the last few years due to affordable prices.

One of those prices is the MG4, which is priced at £26,000 and is one of only around 10 electric cars in the UK that is priced below £30,000. Slightly pricer but still modestly priced at £30,495 is the MG ZS.