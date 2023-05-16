Two-door electric sports car set to offer up to 500bhp when it goes on sale in 2024

MG Cyberster (Photo: MG)

MG has revealed the first details of its new all-electric sportscar - the Cyberster.

The Cyberster will be the brand's first all-new sports car to wear an MG badge since 1995 when the MGF made its debut. The British brand, once famous for its compact two-door sports cars, has focused on affordable SUVs and electric models in recent years, under the ownership of Chinese group SAIC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following a recent reveal at the Shanghai motor show, the Cyberster has now been shown in Europe for the first time at an event held at MG’s UK HQ in Marylebone, London.

Set to arrive in the UK in time for summer 2024, the design of the Cyberster has clear links to previous MG sports cars, with a long bonnet and relatively short rear deck, along with a folding fabric roof. However, this 21st-century model also bold new details such as scissor doors and advanced LED lighting with directional arrows for the indicators. The Cyberster is also expected to be the first electric two-seat roadster when it goes on sale, beating models including the Tesla Roadster, Porsche Boxster EV and Fisker Ronin to market.

MG is still to confirm exact details of the Cyberster's drivetrain and performance but it is expect to be offered in two variants - a rear-wheel-drive model with around 300bhp, and an all-wheel-drive car with more than 500bhp. Performance figures will be announced soon.

The Cyberster takes design cues from historic MGs but brings a modern twist to the two-seat roadster (Photo: MG)

Carl Gotham, advanced design director at MG, said:“It is a special moment for all of us who have played a part in designing this unique car. The dream was to bring back a sports car for the MG brand, and the design of the Cyberster represents an electric, exhilarating sports car. Everyone will remember MG as the quintessential British sports car maker, and certainly this car we’ve created is definitely a statement of a return to form for the brand.”

Advertisement

Advertisement