We check out the performance of this high-end dash cam to see if it’s worth the asking price

Mio has been in the dashcam business for a long time, offering a range of in-car recorders to suit most budgets.

As part of a recent update, the popular MiVue 798 has been replaced by the 798 Pro - a single-camera unit with up to quad HD recording and a string of advanced features that sits towards the top of the Mio range.

From a design perspective it’s not the smallest or neatest dashcam we’ve tested but it should still fit behind most rear-view mirrors and the rotating mount allows for a decent range of adjustment.

Part of the reason for its bulk is that, unlike many newer dashcams, it still has a 2.7-inch viewing screen. This means that you can calibrate its position using an image on the screen, adjust settings and view footage directly on the device rather than using the mobile app. It’s useful if you don’t have a smartphone but otherwise feels unnecessary.

The app is easy to install and get connected to your camera and once it’s up and running you can manage all of the settings - from the resolution settings to parking modes and formatting the memory card - from your phone. You can also view, lock and delete clips and download footage to your device if you need to share it after an incident.

Video is captured by the commonly used Sony Starvis sensor, with a 145-degree angle lens and F1.8 aperture. The 798 Pro can record at up to 1600p QHD resolution at 30 frames per second, or in full HD at a smoother 60fps. It also features a dedicated night mode for low-light situations and can be used to take still images as well.

At its full 1600p resolution picture quality is solid but not spectacular. In normal daylight images are sharp and clear and more than good enough, although it is tested by very high-contrast situations. Low-light footage isn’t so good. Images are quite grainy and important details such as numberplates can be hard to make out clearly.

The main unit can be paired with a rear camera for all-round coverage and an optional hard-wiring kit allows for more advanced parking monitoring.

In-built GPS tracks the vehicle’s position and can be overlaid on Google Maps, as well as automatically being logged on footage along with a timestamp.

As with several other MioVue cameras, the 798 Pro features a number of driver assistance features, including a speed camera alert and forward collision and lane departure warning.

There are also headlight reminder, HUD display and cruise speed reminder options along with an eco-driving monitor. Several of these require you to be able to see the camera’s viewing screen while driving, so are utterly useless. Those that don’t, such as the collision and lane departure warnings, suffer from the usual lack of accuracy that affects all such aftermarket devices.