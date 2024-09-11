Oldest known surviving Ford Advanced Vehicle Operations car heads to auction

Fast Ford fans are in for a real treat next month as a rare and significant 1970 Ford Escort Mexico heads to auction

A 1970 Ford Escort Mexico, believed to be the oldest known surviving Ford Advanced Vehicle Operations (AVO) car, is up for auction with H&H Classics.

The highly significant model, which is just one of a handful of ‘launch’ Mexico’s built in October 1970 the month before official production began, is expected to fetch between £60,000-£70,000 when it goes under the hammer at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford, on Wednesday 9th October.

AVO produced Ford’s high performance road production cars and were hugely popular at the time and continue to attract intense interest today.

The model for auction has an ‘LVX’ Ford press registration plate and between 2006 and 2017 it was comprehensively restored to exacting original specification with over £60,000 reputedly spent.

It is also offered with a large history file including a very rare Escort Mexico sales brochure, a copy of ‘Classic Ford’ magazine featuring the car, plus a copy of the original buff logbook and DVLA ownership history.

During its time with Ford, the car was lent to Hendon police college to test against trainee pursuit drivers, and subsequently bought by a police officer from the driving school.

Paul Cheetham, motor car specialist at H&H Classics, said: “It’s a privilege to offer this 1970 Ford Escort Mexico AVO car for auction.

The car is estimated between £60,000-£70,000 when it is offered on 9th October

“It is an unmissable opportunity for any fast Ford fanatic as opportunities to acquire AVO cars with such provenance are truly unrepeatable.”

The comprehensive restoration to original factory specification included keeping as many original parts as possible, with any parts that needed replacing being carried out with genuine parts.

Paul added: “This Mexico is one of the first handful of Escort Mexico’s produced, believed to be one of four, before official production began. It is also the joint second Mexico registered, being registered new to Ford Motor Company on December 4th 1970.

“We expect there to be strong interest in this very special model at our auction in October.”

Those wishing to bid on the 1970 Ford Escort Mexico AVO car or any of the other lots can do so on the day in person, via online or telephone bidding, or by leaving a commission bid. For further details or to register to bid, visit www.handh.co.uk.