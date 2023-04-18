Swedish EV brand reveals its fastest model yet with new technology and sustainable interior

(Photo: Polestar)

Polestar has revealed its fastest model yet in the shape of the Polestar 4 SUV coupe.

Revealed at the Shanghai motor show and due for launch next year, the Polestar 4 is set to challenge electric models from the likes of Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Genesis and is a “new breed” of SUV-coupe, according to the Swedish EV specialist.

Taking design and specification cues from the striking Precept concept car, the Polestar 4 will sit between the 2 and 3 in the brand’s model line-up, offering “generous” interior space but sleek looks and impressive performance.

Among the most obvious carry overs from the Precept is the lack of a rear window. Instead a full-length glass roof dips down behind the rear passengers’ heads before solid bodywork stretches to the rear of the car. In place of a rear-view mirror, the Polestar 4 features a high-definition screen which displays footage from a roof-mounted camera - similar to a system already used by Land Rover.

Polestar says the lack of rear glass creates a “new kind of immersive rear occupant experience” that will “cocoon” passengers with reclining seats and adjustable ambient lighting.

Passengers will also experience a host of more sustainable materials as part of the brand’s ambition to create a lower-carbon and more circular production process. Seat fabrics are woven from recycled plastic and the floor carpets are made from a material created from reclaimed fishing nets.

Natural materials and oils are also used elsewhere in the car and a “mono-material” approach to key interior elements is intended to make end-of-life recycling easier.

The Polestar 4 uses a rear-facing camera in place of a rear window (Photo: Polestar)

Up front, a 15.4-inch central touchscreen is powered by Google’s Android Automotive and joined by a 10.2-inch instrument panel and 14.7-inch head-up display to provide the driver with all the connectivity and data they need.

The Polestar will be the brand’s fastest model yet thanks to a 537bhp/506lb ft dual-motor variant but a less powerful, more range-focused option will also be offered. All versions uses a 102kWh battery with a usable capacity of 94kWh.

The range-topping two-motor model will cover the 0-62mph run in just 3.8 seconds and return a targeted 350 miles on a full charge. The rear-wheel-drive single-motor long-range version cuts power to a still respectable 268bhp but extends the Polestar 4’s range to 372 miles.

All versions of the car will accept up to 200kW DC charging, 22kW AC charging and support vehicle-to-grid bidirectional charging.

Full pricing and specifications will be announced closer to the car’s launch in early 2024 but the Polestar 4 is expected to start from around £55,000.

The Polestar 4's interior makes extensive use of sustainable materials (Photo: Polestar)