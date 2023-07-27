(Photos: Hampshire Constabulary)

A police traffic camera that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help spot drivers using their phone or not wearing their seatbelt has identified almost 500 offences in a single week.

The van-mounted device was used by Hampshire and Thames Valley Police forces to target commercial vehicles as part of a week-long operation on the A34 and the A303. It caught more than 270 drivers and passengers ignoring seatbelt laws as well as 86 drivers using their mobile phones at the wheel.

The system also identified more than 130 other “mechanical offences” and led to five arrests for offences including drug-driving and driving while disqualified.

The AI-equipped camera van has previously been trialled by Devon & Cornwall police and its makers say it can spot phone and seatbelt offences at speeds of up to 186mph. It uses two cameras to monitor oncoming traffic, with AI software analysing the images to identify offences. The first camera is set at a shallow angle to identify a mobile phone close to the driver’s ear as well as spot whether a seat belt is being worn, and the second has a steep view to see if a mobile phone is being held down in front for texting.

Once the offences are identified by the AI system, the results are double-checked by at least two humans before being considered for prosecution.

Simon Gomer, manager of the police forces’ Safer Roads Unit, said: “These are very exciting times and this has been a great opportunity for both forces to utilise the latest in AI technology.

“But the results we’ve had from just one week sadly show how prolific these offences are. We will continue to spread the message that distracted driving kills, these offences will be punished and social habits need to change.”

Dr Jamie Uff, of AECOM which manufactures the Acusensus system, said: “Despite the often-reported dangers of distracted driving and failing to wear seat belts, the numbers of people killed or seriously injured as a result of these behaviours remain high.

“The technology AECOM is deploying makes detection straightforward and is providing valuable insight to the police and policy makers on the current level of road user behaviour. We are really keen for the use of this technology to be expanded to raise awareness and improve road safety for everyone.”

The "Heads-up" van identified 86 drivers suspected of using a phone and 273 motorists or passengers suspected of not wearing a seat belt, with a further 132 mechanical offences identified. Five arrests were also made for offences such as drug-driving and disqualified driving.

