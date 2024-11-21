Relive blockbuster TV show Rivals by owning a ‘racy’ classic

Fans of Jilly Cooper’s Rivals, set in the 1980s, can step back in time by owning a homegrown classic that is back in the limelight thanks to the hit TV series.

Models currently taking centre stage on the small screen, and proving as much of a talking point as the raunchy scenes, include the Jaguar XJ-S, Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit and Triumph Stag, examples of which are being auctioned by H&H Classics on Wednesday 27th November.

Rather than the fictional setting of Rutshire, the H&H Classics auction takes place in real life in Buxton, Derbyshire, in the very fitting surroundings of the Pavilion Gardens.

Danny Dyer’s character Freddie Jones drives an instantly recognisable Jaguar XJ-S, and H&H Classics has two convertible examples going under the hammer.

Fans of the TV series, Rivals, have the chance to own cars similar to those seen in the show, courtesy of H&H auctions

Both models were made in 1988, boast low mileage and wear the V12 badge. With just two owners from new, the first one being auctioned has a striking red paintwork and is estimated at £18,000-£22,000. Its stablemate is similarly estimated at £16,000-£20,000 and has just 34,000 miles from new.

Main character Lord Tony Baddingham, played by David Tennant, is often seen with his Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit MK1. Enthusiasts of the 1980s Silver Spirit can bid on two models at the upcoming auction.

The first example, estimated to fetch between £7,000-£9,000, was built in 1983 and is notable with its attractive colour combination, while other Silver Spirit is from 1987 and is offered from previous long-term ownership. It is expected to fetch £8,000-£10,000.

The auction also sees a double offering of Triumph Stags, a car driven by Basil Baddingham and played by actor Luke Pasqualino.

Built in 1974, the first one going under the hammer with H&H Classics has undergone an extensive mechanical overhaul and is estimated at £14,000-£16,000. It is joined by a 1971 example offered at no reserve and which has been in current ownership for twenty years.

James McWilliam, sales manager at H&H Classics, said: “It’s great to see some iconic classics currently on the small screen, often proving that the car is the star!

“Many of these homegrown icons are highly desirable, conjuring up fond images of a time gone when then roads were quieter and the cars provided pure driving joy.”

Also featuring in Rivals is a Range Rover Classic and a Mini Clubman Estate. The no reserve Range Rover Classic Vogue 4.2 LSE being auctioned by H&H Classics is from slightly later in 1993 and is one of only 3,000 manufactured. The Austin Mini Clubman at the auction dates from 1970, is estimated at £8,000-£10,000 and was owned from new by, formerly, the ‘oldest woman in Wales’, who lived to 109.

All lots will be available to view in person at the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton from midday on Tuesday 26th and from 9am on Wednesday 27th November, while the sale then commences at 1pm. Anyone looking to bid on one of the lots can do so in person, online, by telephone or by leaving a commission bid.

For more details about any of the cars or to register to bid, visit www.handh.co.uk.