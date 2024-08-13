Revealed: The areas in England with the fastest drivers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New research has revealed which areas in England have the fastest drivers, with Rutland coming out on top.

he study by car parts marketplace Ovoko analysed data from the National Highways National Traffic Information Service, which collected the average speed of all drivers last year for every 'A’ road in England to see which local authorities had the fastest drivers.

It found that Rutland was the area with the fastest drivers. Of the ‘A’ roads studied in the local authority, the average speed of all drivers between 2019 and 2023 was 38.64 miles per hour, giving it the top spot of any area. The A47 was found to be the ‘A’ road with the highest average speed, at 46.1 miles per hour.

Halton, located in Cheshire, takes second place, with an average speed of 36.1 miles per hour in the time studied. The A557 was the road with the fastest drivers in the authority, averaging 37.5 miles per hour.

The Telford and Wrekin area makes its way into the top three, with an average speed of 35.62 miles per hour on all ‘A’ roads, giving it a close third place. Average speeds were found to be highest on the A41, at 40.5 miles per hour.

Peterborough is fourth, with an average speed of 35.42 miles per hour. The study found that the A1139 was the road in the local authority with the highest average speed, at 46 miles per hour.

With an average speed of 34.76 miles per hour across all ‘A’ roads in the authority, East Riding of Yorkshire comes in fifth place. The A63 was found to have the highest average speed in the area, at 44.2 miles per hour.

The slowest drivers were found to be in the City of London area, which saw an average ‘A’ road speed of 7.8 miles per hour.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for Ovoko said: “The contrast of more rural areas and built-up urban areas in this top ten highlights how varied England’s roads can be. While this data uses an average of all A roads, the difference in averages on roads that likely have the same speed limit is an interesting note, as the risks of driving at higher speeds are something that many unfortunately ignore.”