Running on fumes: 10.3 million drivers run the risk of running out of fuel

Over 10.3 million UK drivers are now ‘red line runners’, letting their fuel tank get as close to empty as possible before filling up, according to new research from breakdown provider Green Flag, which looked at how driving habits are changing. Running so close to empty is a risky business, as one in seven drivers (14 per cent) say they have run out of fuel in past 12 months alone.

A quarter (24 per cent) of drivers admit they are more likely to always drive as close to the warning light coming on as possible before filling up, than they were two years ago. Over the last two years, UK drivers have become increasingly likely to set themselves a fuel budget (27 per cent) as they seek to manage their outgoings. One in seven (15 per cent) drivers even admit that they have risked running out of fuel while on a cost saving mission to find a cheaper petrol station.

There are several tactics that drivers can employ to preserve fuel when they are running close to empty, which many UK drivers are already doing. Successful tactics include accelerating gently (15 per cent of drivers say they are doing this), maintaining a steady speed (18 per cent) and turning off the air conditioning (14 per cent). There are driver behaviours that are not beneficial and increase fuel usage, these include speeding up when trying to get to a petrol station (seven per cent) and coasting out of gear (eight per cent).

Katie Lomas, Managing Director of Green Flag, said: “While drivers are trying to get as much out of their tank as possible, doing so can potentially be damaging to the vehicle and endanger the driver, passengers, and other road users. Drivers could also face a fine and points on their licence if a breakdown is considered to be a result of careless driving. People often overestimate how far they can still drive when a fuel warning light comes on, so it’s probably best to avoid running into the red where possible, especially where petrol stations are few and far between.”

One in seven motorists have run out of fuel in the past 12 months

Should you run out of fuel on a motorway, or a busy road Green Flag recommends drivers follow these steps:

Pull to the left as soon as there’s a hint of trouble : Pull onto the hard shoulder and use this to slow to a halt. If no hard shoulder try and make it to an emergency area. Be careful not to run over any debris and as you come to a stop, switch your hazard lights straight on.

: Pull onto the hard shoulder and use this to slow to a halt. If no hard shoulder try and make it to an emergency area. Be careful not to run over any debris and as you come to a stop, switch your hazard lights straight on. Aim for an emergency phone : These are at one-mile intervals and will connect you directly to the police who will instantly know your location.

: These are at one-mile intervals and will connect you directly to the police who will instantly know your location. If it is safe, get everyone out of the car : Leave the car through the left-hand doors and move away from the vehicle. If you have children with you make sure they’re being looked after by a responsible adult away from the roadside – potentially up the verge where possible. Keep pets in the car; they may get spooked and run onto the carriageway. If you can't get into the left hand lane, or you can't exit your vehicle to get to a place of safety, stay in your vehicle, keep your seatbelts and hazard warning lights on and call 999 immediately.

: Leave the car through the left-hand doors and move away from the vehicle. If you have children with you make sure they’re being looked after by a responsible adult away from the roadside – potentially up the verge where possible. Keep pets in the car; they may get spooked and run onto the carriageway. If you can't get into the left hand lane, or you can't exit your vehicle to get to a place of safety, stay in your vehicle, keep your seatbelts and hazard warning lights on and call 999 immediately. Call for help : If you’re not near an emergency phone and you’ve got a mobile signal, ring either your breakdown provider or the police.

: If you’re not near an emergency phone and you’ve got a mobile signal, ring either your breakdown provider or the police. Wait near your car for assistance: Make sure your vehicle’s safe and you’re standing safely away from any moving traffic ideally behind any barrier.