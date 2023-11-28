As we wait for the next snow bomb, here are 9 hacks to help you drive better in colder weather

9 car hacks for cold weather you should know before a snow bomb hits. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Temperatures across the UK have plummeted as the Met Office predicts a snow bomb to hit by the end of November. This means we now have to shift into winter gear, and that involves looking after your car.

Getting into a freezing car in the morning is a nightmare, especially if the windscreen has iced over. So we have gathered all the handy tips and tricks to look after your car in the snow. Here is what you need to know.

Cold weather/snow hacks for your car

Lift the wipers so they don't stick to the windshield this will also help prevent ice build-up on the rubber squeegee. By doing this, it will be easier to clear the windscreen of snow or ice and prevent damage to the wiper blades.

Use a spray bottle filled with a mixture of water and rubbing alcohol to remove ice from your windshield. The mixture should be two-thirds rubbing alcohol and one-third of water. Once the solution hits the windscreen, ice should melt off within seconds - but be sure not to keep this mixture in your car.

Put a plastic bag over your side mirrors so they don't freeze overnight. Tie a rubber band around the neck of the mirror to prevent it from flying off.

Keep cat litter in your car for traction for when your tyres need get out of ice or snow on the ground. The liquid-absorbing nature of the litter means it’ll expand and give more friction for the tyres to get a better grip.

Put clean cat litter in a sock and keep it inside your car to absorb moisture.

Spray shaving cream inside your windows and wipe it clean as it has many of the same ingredients as commercial de-foggers.

Hand sanitiser melts frozen door locks because of the alcohol. Just squirt a little onto the handle and the door should open in no time.

Remove water bottles from cars as the water inside can release humidity which may lead to frost inside the car.

