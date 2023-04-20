Surprising driving rules that can land you up to £5,000 fine if broken

2 . Splashing pedestrians - up to £5,000

Britain is a country that is well known for regularly experiencing heavy downpours of rain. It means that puddles are a common sight on our roads. But while you might think it is harmless if you happen to drive through a puddle on a rainy day, you may be risking landing yourself a huge fine. Under section three of the Road Traffic Act 1988, it is illegal to splash someone as it amounts to driving “without reasonable consideration for other persons.” In most cases, those found guilty of deliberately driving through puddles and splashing pedestrians will most likely be hit with a £100 fixed penalty notice and three penalty points if caught by police. However, if the police deem that the motorist was driving in a manner that “amounts to a clear act of incompetence, selfishness, impatience, and aggressiveness” then the maximum punishment is a £5,000 fine.