Surprising driving rules that can land you up to £5,000 fine if broken

Splashing pedestrians, obstructing emergency service vehicles and more could land you in hot water
Drivers are being warned that there are many unusual offences which could land them in hot water on Britain’s roads.
All motorists will be well aware that they risk being slapped with a fine if they are caught breaking the speed limit. But there are plenty of other offences you may not know could land you fines of up to £5,000.
The Highways Code and other laws govern what happens on the roads across our nation. If you have been behind the wheel for many years, you probably think you know exactly what to watch out for while driving to avoid landing yourself in bother.
However, there are a number of newer offences as well as lesser known ones which could dent your bank account if you are caught breaking them. Here are driving offences you might not realise you can be fined for:
1. Obstructing emergency services - up to £5,000
Hearing the sirens and seeing the flashing blue lights is the sign many drivers need to move out of the way. But did you realise that if you get in the way of an emergency service vehicle, obstructing their journey, you could be putting yourself at risk fo a huge fine. You could be fined up to £5,000.
2. Splashing pedestrians - up to £5,000
Britain is a country that is well known for regularly experiencing heavy downpours of rain. It means that puddles are a common sight on our roads. But while you might think it is harmless if you happen to drive through a puddle on a rainy day, you may be risking landing yourself a huge fine. Under section three of the Road Traffic Act 1988, it is illegal to splash someone as it amounts to driving “without reasonable consideration for other persons.” In most cases, those found guilty of deliberately driving through puddles and splashing pedestrians will most likely be hit with a £100 fixed penalty notice and three penalty points if caught by police. However, if the police deem that the motorist was driving in a manner that “amounts to a clear act of incompetence, selfishness, impatience, and aggressiveness” then the maximum punishment is a £5,000 fine.
3. Vaping while driving - up to £5,000
People using a vape pen has become an increasingly common sight in the UK. But if you are one of millions of vapers, you need to make sure you are aware of the laws around driving. If you are caught vaping while behind the wheel, you run the risk of landing yourself a fine. A on the spot fine of £100 could be issued by the police. However if it is judged you are driving carelessly, or the smoke is obstructing your view, you could face a maximum fine of £5,000.
4. Driving with pets - up to £5,000
If you are taking your beloved pet with you in the car, you better make sure they are safely secured. If not you could risk a fine of £100 and three points on your license, because it could be considered to be ‘distracted driving’ if your pet is not properly secured. In the most serious cases you could even be fined as much as £5,000.