Take A Breather: SpaFest at CarFest brings wellness to the fast lane

SpaFest, the UK’s leading gathering of wellness experts, advocates, and health professionals, returns to Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire, this August Bank Holiday weekend (22nd-24th). As part of CarFest presented by bp pulse, SpaFest brings tens of thousands of visitors an immersive wellness experience alongside the UK’s largest family fundraising festival.

From physical and mental health to emotional and spiritual well-being, SpaFest provides a space to learn from leading experts and engage in transformative wellness practices.

One of the main attractions is The SpaFest Stage, featuring discussions on male mental health, teen anxiety, menopause, gut health, and much more. Hosted by Kay Ribeiro, this year’s exceptional lineup includes renowned speakers such as Dr. Megan Rossi, Kirsty Gallagher, and Dr. Rangan Chatterjee.

"I'm delighted to be back at SpaFest this year. It's such a special, relaxed space where we explore what makes us healthy and well,” says Dr. Rangan Chatterjee. "Wellness is not just about nutrition and exercise; it's about creating moments that make us truly happy. That's why returning to the festival is always a joy."

For those seeking more personal connections, The Inspiration Hub offers intimate talks, including one from wellness expert Bianca Errigo, founder of HumanOS, who’ll be sharing her journey and discussing the transformative power of workplace wellness.

Relaxation and mindfulness take centre stage at The Studio, which offers breathing, stretching, and fitness classes for all levels, alongside activities like tapping sessions and sound bathing. Guests can also unwind at The Oasis, a calming space with arts and crafts to help manage stress. The curated SpaFest Marketplace offers the latest in health and beauty innovations, perfect for discovering new products and indulging in retail therapy.

CarFest, founded by Virgin Radio’s Chris Evans, celebrates its 13th year as the ultimate family festival. Combining music, motors, food, and wellness, it spans 500 acres and features unique content-rich festivals, including FoodFest, KidsFest, RetroFest, StarFest, and CarFest.

This year’s Main Stage lineup promises unforgettable performances from the likes of Madness, Travis, Tom Walker, Seasick Steve, Squeeze, The Lightning Seeds, and festival favourite Rick Parfitt Jnr.

Beyond the fun, CarFest has a meaningful mission. As the UK’s largest family fundraising festival, it dedicates 10% of every ticket sale and 100% of its profits to children’s charities. Over the years, the festival has raised millions, and last year raised £1.26 million for its charity partners, turning laughter and joy into life-changing support for children. In 2025, CarFest will be supporting BBC Children in Need, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, Teenage Cancer Trust, and others.

Tickets are on sale now at www.carfest.org.