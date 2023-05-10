1 . Fiat 500 Pop - £640.70 per year

The Fiat 500 sets the tone for all the cars on this list - it’s a compact car with a small, low-powered engine, which is what insurers like for inexperienced motorists. What it lacks in punch, the 500 makes up for in style and its cute retro looks have won an army of fans over the years. Its tiny footprint and agile handling make it ideal for city dwellers but it can handle the open road as well.