Car insurance costs for new drivers remain the biggest single expense after buying a car.
Insurance data shows that new drivers, especially younger ones, have a far higher chance of making a claim, costing insurers money and leading to higher premiums. In fact, concerns around the number of accidents involving young drivers have prompted MPs to once again consider a graduated driving licence with certain limitations on new drivers.
While that’s being considered, new drivers still face far higher-than-average premium costs. There are tricks drivers can use to bring down their bills - from using a telematics tracker to adding a more experienced driver to the policy - but among the simplest methods is choosing a car with lower insurance costs.
With that in mind, insurance experts at Confused have used their data from millions of quotes to come up with the 10 cheapest cars for new drivers to insure.
1. Fiat 500 Pop - £640.70 per year
The Fiat 500 sets the tone for all the cars on this list - it’s a compact car with a small, low-powered engine, which is what insurers like for inexperienced motorists. What it lacks in punch, the 500 makes up for in style and its cute retro looks have won an army of fans over the years. Its tiny footprint and agile handling make it ideal for city dwellers but it can handle the open road as well.
2. Mini Cooper - £642.66
The Mini is another car that’s popular with young drivers even before you consider the relatively low insurance costs. It’s stylish and well equipped, and there’s plenty of space up front, although the rear seats are pretty cramped. The Cooper is slightly more powerful than entry level models but the real appeal of any Mini is its brilliant handling, which doesn’t need much power to enjoy.
3. Fiat 500 Lounge - £688.12
The Lounge is the top-spec version of Fiat's city car, so it costs a little more to insure and is likely to cost a bit more to buy. The extra money brings additional styling and trim features, and extra equipment which - depending on the age of the car - includes parking sensors, a touchscreen media system and driver assistance technology.
4. Peugeot 107 Urban - £696.11
The Peugeot 107 is a bit of an ugly duckling but has plenty of appeal beyond the aesthetic. For a start, its sub-£700 average insurance bill is pretty good for new drivers. In addition, running costs are some of the lowest around thanks to an impressively efficient 1.0-litre engine that returns more than 60mpg. Low emissions also mean low tax costs and some models are even tax-free thanks to sub-100g/km emissions.