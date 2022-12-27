1. Toyota GR86

There were more sensible, more practical, more economical cars launched in 2022 but, for us, the Toyota GR86 stood out this year because it was such pure, unadulterated fun. Compact, lightweight and with just the right balance of power and grip it is an absolute joy to drive, offering responsiveness, agility and communication that’s missing from so many modern cars. At £30,000 it’s also a bit of a steal, proving sports cars can still be affordable.