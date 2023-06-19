The best electric cars for towing a caravan or trailer - Top 10 EVs with highest towing capacity in 2023
New comparison reveals the all-electric models capable of towing the heaviest caravans
The best electric car for towing has been named by a panel of experts, alongside the 10 EV models with the best towing capacity.
The Kia EV6 was voted the overall best electric tow car for the second year in a row by judges from What Car? and the Camping and Caravanning Club as part of the annual What Car? Tow Car Awards.
Despite not boasting the highest towing capacity, its 1,600kg limit was the same as many of the best petrol and diesel models and considered far better for the car’s weight compared with some rival EV models. The judges also praised its stability and power while towing and the car’s overall practicality and driveability when not towing, which helped it beat vehicles with higher maximum weight limits.
As part of the awards, the consumer title carried out a survey which found that 40.4% of motorists thought electric cars can’t be used for towing. The same research found 75.6% of respondents would not consider an electric car if they had to use it for towing.
Of the 85 electric cars on the market today, 50 can be used to tow with according to the manufacturers, representing 58.8% of the market, and nine models are rated up to 1,800kg.
What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: “More and more electric cars can now be used for towing, yet our survey highlights a significant proportion of motorists remain unaware of this. As What Car?’s research shows, a number of electric cars currently come with maximum towing capacities equivalent to those found in petrol and diesel models, and this will only grow.”
With that in mind, here are the 10 EVs with the best towing capacities, currently on sale in the UK.