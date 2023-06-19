The best electric car for towing has been named by a panel of experts, alongside the 10 EV models with the best towing capacity.

The Kia EV6 was voted the overall best electric tow car for the second year in a row by judges from What Car? and the Camping and Caravanning Club as part of the annual What Car? Tow Car Awards.

Despite not boasting the highest towing capacity, its 1,600kg limit was the same as many of the best petrol and diesel models and considered far better for the car’s weight compared with some rival EV models. The judges also praised its stability and power while towing and the car’s overall practicality and driveability when not towing, which helped it beat vehicles with higher maximum weight limits.

As part of the awards, the consumer title carried out a survey which found that 40.4% of motorists thought electric cars can’t be used for towing. The same research found 75.6% of respondents would not consider an electric car if they had to use it for towing.

Of the 85 electric cars on the market today, 50 can be used to tow with according to the manufacturers, representing 58.8% of the market, and nine models are rated up to 1,800kg.

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: “More and more electric cars can now be used for towing, yet our survey highlights a significant proportion of motorists remain unaware of this. As What Car?’s research shows, a number of electric cars currently come with maximum towing capacities equivalent to those found in petrol and diesel models, and this will only grow.”

With that in mind, here are the 10 EVs with the best towing capacities, currently on sale in the UK.

1 . Audi Q8 e-tron - 1,800kg The Q8 e-tron is the new name for Audi’s original EV - the e-tron - and with a new name got a heap of technical upgrades. Effectively an electric alternative to the Q7, this premium SUV is designed for eating up the miles in impressive refinement and comfort, and is capable of doing so while towing even the biggest of caravans thanks to 490lb ft of torque. The recent updates brought a 106kWh battery that offers more than 320 miles on a charge but, as with every car on this list, expect that to drop by up to 50% when towing.

2 . Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron - 1,800kg Fancy the car above but want something sleeker? That’s where the Sportback comes in. Essentially, Audi’s name for the more swoopy-backed versions of various models, it’s a coupe-style body with all the same gubbins underneath.

3 . Genesis GV70 Electrified 1,800kg Korea’s alternative to the German big three has already impressed with its range of premium SUVs and saloons, with only some slightly unrefined engines holding its models back. The GV70 fixes that, taking arguably the brand’s best car and making it better with a 483bhp/516lb ft four-wheel-drive electric powertrain. That’s enough to let it tow up to 1,800kg or sprint from 0-62mph in 4.2 seconds when not towing. Either activity will drain the 77.4kWh battery quickly but 350kW charging means a 10-80% to-up takes as little as 18 minutes.

4 . Kia EV6 GT - 1,800kg The EV6 GT is the steroid-enhanced sibling to What Car?’s overall winner. A performance-focused machine with 577bhp, 546lb ft and a dedicated drift mode, it’s not really intended as a tow car but does have the ability to pull even the heftiest of vans if that’s what you need. It shares the same 800V/350kW architecture as the GV70, meaning rapid charging is a doddle, too.

