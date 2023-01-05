The UK’s best-selling new cars of 2022 - from Nissan and Ford to Tesla and Volkswagen

1. Nissan Qashqai

The Qashqai is a British-built success story for Nissan. The first generation helped kick off the crossover craze and the Qashqai has been a mainstay of the segment ever since. Now in its third generation and offered with a unique e-Power hybrid drivetrain it’s as popular as ever, shifting 42,704 units last year. To celebrate its chart-topping success Nissan created the one-off gold-wrapped Qashqai you see here.