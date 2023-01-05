The UK’s best-selling new cars of 2022 - from Nissan and Ford to Tesla and Volkswagen

22 was the worst year for the new car market in three decades.
Just 1.61 million new cars were registered in 2022 - 2% fewer than in 2021 - and some of the country’s former best-selling stalwarts slumped down the sales charts. Other models, however, soared up the list of the SMMT’s best-sellers, including the Tesla Model Y, which reflected the continued rise of electric cars.
Here are the UK’s 10 best selling cars of 2022:
1. Nissan Qashqai
The Qashqai is a British-built success story for Nissan. The first generation helped kick off the crossover craze and the Qashqai has been a mainstay of the segment ever since. Now in its third generation and offered with a unique e-Power hybrid drivetrain it’s as popular as ever, shifting 42,704 units last year. To celebrate its chart-topping success Nissan created the one-off gold-wrapped Qashqai you see here.
2. Vauxhall Corsa
While SUVs surge in popularity, the humble supermini is still a strong performer and Vauxhall’s much-improved Corsa has once again left its long-term rival the Ford Fiesta languishing behind it. With petrol and electric options plus a decent spec and low running costs last year’s best-seller shifted a respectable 35,910 units in a difficult year..
3. Tesla Model Y
The Model 3 was a massive success in the UK for Tesla in 2021 and it appears its SUV sibling followed suit in 2022. With 35,551 cars registered in 2022 it’s the most popular electric car of the year, surpassing the Model 3 by more than 15,000 units and selling three times more than the third-placed Kia e-Niro.
4. Ford Puma
Ford’s class-leading compact SUV is now the brand’s best selling passenger car, with 35,088 registrations in 2022 (the Transit Custom is the brand’s and nation’s overall best-selling vehicle at 42,762). Proving that small crossover’s don’t have to be joyless boxes, the Puma has Ford’s trademark driving feel plus a high-tech specification and punchy hybrid motors. There’s even a ridiculously fun ST version.