These are the 10 used car models selling for nearly 50% more than 12 months ago

Used car prices have skyrocketed in recent months as buyers struggle to secure their dream vehicle in the face of high demand and supply problems .

A global shortage of electronic components has led to manufacturing delays and stock shortages of new models, pushing many buyers to the second-hand market .

As a result, used values have risen by unprecedented levels in recent months. Auto Trader reported a 17 per cent increase in August compared with the same month in 2020 and, in its second quarter results, even reported some nearly new cars selling for more than the list price of a brand-new example as buyers fight over limited supplies.