Thousands of holidaymakers face being ripped off in car hire insurance scams

Tens of thousands of British holidaymakers face losing money in common hire car scams across Europe, according to a recent investigation.

From ineligible “insurance” policies to hidden “cleaning” costs, there are an array of pitfalls that holidaymakers can face when hiring a car.

ChooseMyCar.com, the UK’s leading used car buying service, is warning Brits about the potential issues after being contacted by many customers who had fallen foul of scams,in particular when purchasing insurance protection for the use of their hire cars.

This often happens when customers buy what is advertised as "full insurance cover" through popular apps like Rentalcars, just to find that the policy is all but useless, and won’t be accepted as adequate cover for the duration of the hire.

In a detailed account, a customer who booked a large SUV for a 10-day family holiday opted for a £61.57 "full protection" insurance policy from Zurich, offered via a car rental app. However, upon arriving at the rental desk of OK Mobility, they were shocked to learn that this insurance, although from a reputable third-party company, was independent of the rental company and did not directly cover any damages with OK Mobility. Instead, the customer was informed they would need to pay for any damages upfront and then seek reimbursement from Zurich - a process that could take weeks and might not even result in full repayment.

Faced with the risk of potentially paying thousands of pounds out-of-pocket, the customer felt pressured to purchase additional insurance directly from the rental company. This extra cover cost a staggering £400, bringing the total car hire bill to over £824—nearly double the original price.

This case echoes warnings issued by financial expert Martin Lewis, who highlighted the pitfalls of insurance policies purchased through third parties. Lewis cautioned that these policies often leave consumers vulnerable to high upfront costs and lengthy reimbursement processes, urging holidaymakers to be vigilant and consider taking out insurance directly with the car hire company to avoid unexpected expenses.

On top of the insurance issue, many other customers fall foul of hidden “cleaning”costs, with one customer being charged more than 200 euros for leaving sand in the boot of one rental. Others are told after handing back the car that they have inflicted damage that doesn’t exist, and deposits are withheld.

Nick Zapolski, Founder of ChooseMyCar.com said: "With the cost of living rising and money being tight for many families, these unexpected charges can seriously impact holiday budgets. It's crucial for consumers to factor in these potential costs when planning their trips. In some cases, it might actually be cheaper to rely on taxis or public transport instead of hiring a car, especially when you consider the added stress and financial risk of inadequate insurance cover.

“We would urge anyone hiring a car to thoroughly review the terms and conditions of any insurance cover purchased through third-party apps. If there’s any doubt about the comprehensiveness of the cover, it may be worth paying a little extra for direct insurance at the rental desk, especially during peak holiday seasons when prices and risks can soar.

“Furthermore, it’s always wise to take pictures of the car when you pick it up, carefully noting any damage so that you have evidence that you didn’t cause it.”