Why is diesel now cheaper than petrol?

Diesel has long been more expensive than petrol but the war in Ukraine and its effect on oil and diesel supplies saw the difference grow rapidly. Historically there has been around 4p per litre difference at the pumps but this reached a record 25p in early November 2022, shortly after the wholesale gap reached 30p per litre in late October.

Since then, the price of both fuels has fallen but recently diesel’s drop has been sharper and in March the wholesale price reached the same as petrol. In April it dropped another 9p, to 104.88p while petrol fell only 6p, to 111.25p. However, diesel remains 13p more expensive.