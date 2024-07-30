UK motorists fall victim to hit-and-run car damage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new survey of over 2,000 drivers has found that over half of UK drivers have had their vehicle damaged by somebody who didn’t own up.

That’s according to research conducted by YourParkingSpace, who surveyed over 2,000 motorists to discover that a staggering 56 per cent of respondents claim that their vehicle was damaged by a dishonest driver who didn’t confess.

This is despite nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) of respondents stating that they would be honest if they damaged someone else's car, either by waiting for the owner to return or by leaving their details. Meanwhile just one-in-twenty (6 per cent) said that they have caused damage to another vehicle and didn’t own up to it.

Under Section 170 of the Road Traffic Act, drivers must stop if they cause damage to another vehicle or property. Failing to stop at the scene could lead to being prosecuted for careless driving, failing to stop and failing to report an incident. This often comes with being slapped with a hefty penalty fine and being left with up to 10 points on a driving licence.

Brannan Coady, CEO at YourParkingSpace, commented: “Our research shows that the majority of motorists have fallen victim to hit-and-run car damage, highlighting a major issue in today’s parking environments.

“With unoccupied vehicles around, busy car parks often become hotspots for such incidents, as it creates opportunities for dishonest drivers to cause damage and simply drive away without leaving a trace.

“At YourParkingSpace, we invest huge amounts into CCTV cameras and ANPR technology – ensuring that our premises are properly monitored, and subsequent enforcement or investigations can take place in the event of vehicle damages.”