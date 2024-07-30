UK motorists fall victim to hit-and-run car damage
and live on Freeview channel 276
A recent survey has brought into question the honesty of the nation’s drivers, as over half of UK motorists have said that they have had their car damaged by a culprit who didn’t own up.
That’s according to research conducted by YourParkingSpace, who surveyed over 2,000 motorists to discover that a staggering 56 per cent of respondents claim that their vehicle was damaged by a dishonest driver who didn’t confess.
This is despite nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) of respondents stating that they would be honest if they damaged someone else's car, either by waiting for the owner to return or by leaving their details. Meanwhile just one-in-twenty (6 per cent) said that they have caused damage to another vehicle and didn’t own up to it.
Under Section 170 of the Road Traffic Act, drivers must stop if they cause damage to another vehicle or property. Failing to stop at the scene could lead to being prosecuted for careless driving, failing to stop and failing to report an incident. This often comes with being slapped with a hefty penalty fine and being left with up to 10 points on a driving licence.
Brannan Coady, CEO at YourParkingSpace, commented: “Our research shows that the majority of motorists have fallen victim to hit-and-run car damage, highlighting a major issue in today’s parking environments.
“With unoccupied vehicles around, busy car parks often become hotspots for such incidents, as it creates opportunities for dishonest drivers to cause damage and simply drive away without leaving a trace.
“At YourParkingSpace, we invest huge amounts into CCTV cameras and ANPR technology – ensuring that our premises are properly monitored, and subsequent enforcement or investigations can take place in the event of vehicle damages.”
Mark Llewellyn, Managing Director at leading bodywork repair firm Revive! Auto Innovations, commented: "At Revive!, we witness the effects of vehicle scratches and dents daily. When damages occur, motorists are left out of pocket and frustrated, especially when it is caused by someone who fails to take responsibility. It's a stark reminder of the challenges drivers face in maintaining their vehicle's condition in busy parking environments."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.