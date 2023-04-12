Used car prices 2023: top 10 models rising in value and the 10 biggest losers - from Citroen to Telsa
City cars continue to climb as high-end EVs plummet in value
Used car prices have continued to climb, according to the latest figures, pushing up costs even further for drivers struggling with the price of motoring.
New data from Auto Trader shows that the average asking price of a used car has risen for the 36th month in a row and now stands at £17,712 - up 2% on the previous year.
Over the last two years average used values rocketed by as much as 30% as poor availability of new cars increased demand on the secondhand market. In recent months new car supply has improved and used price increases have softened but the latest figures from Auto Trader show that at the end of March 2023, prices were still climbing year-on-year and month-on-month despite it being a traditionally tougher period for used sellers.
Although price growth has slowed from 2022, when some individual models jumped in value by more than 40%, March’s figures show some popular models - ranging from city cars to luxury saloons - are still almost 20% more expensive than they were last year. At the same time, some models, including high-end electric cars have fallen in value by a similar amount.
Here, according to Auto Trader’s latest figures are the biggest winners and losers.