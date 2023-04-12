City cars continue to climb as high-end EVs plummet in value

Used car prices have continued to climb, according to the latest figures, pushing up costs even further for drivers struggling with the price of motoring.

New data from Auto Trader shows that the average asking price of a used car has risen for the 36th month in a row and now stands at £17,712 - up 2% on the previous year.

Over the last two years average used values rocketed by as much as 30% as poor availability of new cars increased demand on the secondhand market. In recent months new car supply has improved and used price increases have softened but the latest figures from Auto Trader show that at the end of March 2023, prices were still climbing year-on-year and month-on-month despite it being a traditionally tougher period for used sellers.

Although price growth has slowed from 2022, when some individual models jumped in value by more than 40%, March’s figures show some popular models - ranging from city cars to luxury saloons - are still almost 20% more expensive than they were last year. At the same time, some models, including high-end electric cars have fallen in value by a similar amount.

Here, according to Auto Trader’s latest figures are the biggest winners and losers.

1 . Peugeot Partner Tepee, £10,184 (+17.3%) The Partner Tepee isn’t the kind of car young petrolheads have a poster of but it is a smart people carrier that’s clearly much in demand. Based on a van but with seating for up to seven people it’s a versatile and spacious load lugger that also comes with a range of frugal and low-tax diesel engines.

2 . Fiat Panda, £6,081 (+15.7%) The Panda is the first in a number of city cars soaring in value and shows that in these tough times, many buyers are looking for cheap, small cars with low running costs. Fiat has a fine tradition of building low-cost but fun small cars and the Panda keeps that reputation up with its quirky styling and a range of lively but economical petrol engines.

3 . Hyundai i10, £8,405 (+15.3%) The i10 isn’t as characterful as the Fiat Panda but as a dependable and affordable alternative, there’s a lot to like. Every generation of this Korean city car has proved to be spacious, frugal and decent to drive, and with the exception of base-spec models are well equipped too.

4 . Hyundai ix20, £8,867 (+14.3%) The ix20 is a bit of an oddity. Like the Honda Jazz and Kia Venga it’s trying to cram MPV-like practicality into a supermini-like footprint and does so with some aplomb. Its styling and interior design are hardly cutting edge but it offers remarkable interior space, decent equipment levels and low running costs, explaining its current appeal.

Next Page Page 1 of 5