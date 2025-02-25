Van ownership is on the move as drivers opt for space

*More than a half of van owners say they purchased their vehicle in the past two years *Almost one in three 25 to 34 year olds say they own a van *The Green Insurer launched the UK’s first van insurance policies offering carbon offsetting for all driving and rewards for green driving

New research from The Green Insurer, which is focused on helping drivers reduce carbon emissions, shows van ownership is continuing to accelerate as more drivers opt for the space and comfort of vans over cars.

It’s no longer a case of White Van Man owning a van just for work with younger drivers and women increasingly switching cars for vans, the study found. Industry data shows there were around 4.6 million vans on the road in the UK last year – the number has doubled this century from 2.3 million in 1998.

The Green Insurer research around one in seven (15%) of drivers currently own a van. That rises to nearly one in five (19%) of men with around 11% of women owning vans. Younger drivers aged 25 to 34 are the most likely to own vans with more than a third (37%) preferring vans to cars.

Over half (54%) say they bought their van in the past two years, reflecting the increasing appeal of vans for both work and leisure. Van ownership will keep growing, the survey indicates with 19% of those surveyed saying they are considering buying one in the future.

The switch to vans is being driven by their space and practicality rather than just drivers needing them for work. The top reasons given in the study are vans being better for carrying big items such as camping equipment and surfboards which was chosen by 44%.

Around 37% said they can use the van for both work and leisure while 22% say the key attraction of a van over a car was sliding doors and higher roof space. Just one in five (19%) questioned said they had bought their van specifically for their job.

Those who choose a van over a car say the most important factor is the additional space (71%), the dual-purpose use for work and leisure (56%), greater versatility in adapting the interior (41%) and the ability to carry more people (37%). Other considerations include better protection in the event of an accident (19%) and the need for a powerful engine to tow another vehicle (14%).

Table of “top three reasons” given for choosing a van over a car

Van has more space to carry large items (e.g. surfboards or camping equipment) - 71%

Van can be used for both work and family activities - 56%

Van’s interior space can be more easily adapted in terms of seating or large object storage - 41%

Can carry more people in a van - 37%

Sliding doors and higher roof space provide better accessibility - 34%

Larger and more robust than car so provides better protection in event of an accident - 19%

More powerful engine to tow another vehicle (e.g. trailer or boat) - 14%

Needed a van because of taking on a second job - 11%

Paul Baxter, CEO, The Green Insurer, said: “Our research confirms that van ownership is on the rise, especially amongst younger people who want a practical vehicle that suits their lifestyle that may involve transporting bulky items such as camping equipment or surfboards.

“Our van insurance has been designed for the eco-conscious motorists who want to buy genuinely green insurance and offset all carbon emissions, whether they use their vehicle for work, leisure or a combination of both.”

The Green Insurer’s van policies cover all classes of van insurance – social and commuting, business use (carriage of own goods) and haulage (delivering goods) suitable for couriers and delivery drivers.

The Green Insurer has launched car and van insurance policies that customers can buy direct from its website at www.thegreeninsurer.com and through leading price comparison websites. A customer’s Green Driving Score will be used to calculate their renewal premium and to offer discounts when they renew. Policies are linked to a mobile app, which monitors how customers drive.

Every mile driven by customers will be offset using a range of carbon offset projects which are assessed for their carbon and environmental effectiveness as well as the social impact on the people and communities where they are based.

All customer enquiries to The Green Insurer will be dealt with by humans based in the UK rather than chatbots or overseas call centres.

Up to 70 companies have partnered with The Green Insurer to offer rewards and discounts including ASDA, Tesco, Sainsbury’s Waitrose, Iceland and Morrisons plus retailers Clarks, Harvey Nichols, Halfords, Habitat and Waterstone’s as well as restaurant chains Zizzi, Ask Italian and Café Rouge. On a weekly supermarket shop of £200 a 6% discount would be worth more than £600 a year.

Independent and green offers include eco laundry capsules, eco clothing, reusable coffee cups and refillable natural deodorant. The company plans to expand the number of rewards partners and is contacting companies who can also sign up on its website. It will also add other insurance partners in the future and potentially expand the types of policies it offers.