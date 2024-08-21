Volkswagen Golf tops list of the most searched for used cars of 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volkswagen Golf has topped a list of the most searched for used cars in 2024, new data from vehicle history checking service carVertical reveals.

The popular German hatchback accounted for 4.51% of all vehicle history checks made in the UK in the first half of 2024, ahead of Land Rover Range Rover (2.95%) and Ford Fiesta (2.69%).

Volkswagen and Ford made up five of the top 10 most searched for models this year, while the others to feature were the Audi A3 (1.6%), Vauxhall Corsa (1.5%) and Audi A4 (1.5%).

In comparison to last year, the biggest change is the BMW 3 Series dropping out of the top 10, after taking top spot in H1 2023 with 4.89% of all searches.

Table of the most searched for used cars in 2023

The mid-sized saloon featured ahead of the VW Golf (4.74%) and Land Rover Range Rover (3.30%) last year, but demand among car buyers has fallen away sharply this year.

However, for the second year in a row, BMWs (14.96%) remain the most searched for make overall, ahead of Volkswagen (10.93%) and Audi (10.31%).

The top 10 features the same makes as in H1 2023 with Ford taking fourth spot (9.06%) and Mercedes-Benz in fifth (8.52%).

Matas Buzelis, car expert at carVertical, commented:“The Volkswagen Golf is one of the most popular cars of all-time and interest in second-hand models has piqued this year among British drivers .

“It is the most searched for car by some distance and while there are no BMW models inside the top 10 in 2023, German-manufactured cars are dominating the used car market.

“Ford is the only brand to break up their stranglehold in the UK with Audi, Mercedes Benz and Porsche all being extremely sought-after.

“If prospective buyers are in the market for a second hand car, now is a good time to shop around before the new registration plates arrive in September.

“Dealers may be looking to get rid of old stock and therefore be more open to negotiating on price. However, don’t rush into making a decision without checking the history of the vehicle and having a professional vehicle inspection done.

“A good deal can quickly turn sour, if you later realise there is a problem with the vehicle or a hidden issue that could have been picked up.”