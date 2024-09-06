Warning to drivers buying car insurance this September

With September now in full swing and new 74 registrations ready to roll out of the showrooms, many across the country are looking to renew or purchase car insurance. This month, drivers are being urged to do one little thing before purchasing their new policy.

Easyfundraising in partnership with MoneySuperMarket have launched a campaign which could see your favourite charity or good cause given a cash boost.

Car insurance provides essential protection for drivers and travellers alike, and although the annual ritual can be tedious, most people hunt around for the best deals online and instore. But, through easyfundraising drivers can become local champions for causes up and down the country, who are in much need of your support.

Drivers simply need to sign up to easyfundraising and choose a good cause to get behind. They then visit their selection of providers via their website or app and click out to their chosen one before they purchase and they will secure a donation for their cause at no extra cost to them. Comparison sites along with big name providers are all there:

· MoneySuperMarket and Go Compare offer up to £19 donations

· Compare the Market are also offering up to a £12.50 donation

· LV offering up to £10.

· Tesco Bank car insurance will give a £20 donation to your chosen charity or cause – what a difference that could make.

As part of the campaign this month, easyfundraising supporters could also win back the full cost of the policy they purchase as a donation for their cause, in addition to the standard donation rates above. They simply need to purchase their policy by 30th September to give their cause the chance of winning a huge bonus donation – which based on average insurance policy prices in the UK, could be as much as £600.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising says: “We would urge anyone arranging their car insurance this month to first visit the easyfundraising platform to trigger a donation for their favourite cause.

“When you shop with an insurance provider you have selected from our app or website, at the end of the process, they will donate a percentage or fixed-sum amount to whatever cause you wish to support, without it adding a penny to your bill. Plus, you cause could also win the cost of the policy back as a donation this month!

“Car insurance, in fact any kind of insurance, can raise so much for a cause, and remember, it costs you, the customer, absolutely nothing. That’s the simplicity of it.”

Don't miss out on the opportunity to make a difference while protecting your prized possession this month. Visit easyfundraising today and start making a positive impact with your car insurance purchases.