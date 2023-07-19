Advice on how to handle a crash or other accident when on holiday overseas as data shows massive spike in claims over summer months

British drivers are being warned to take extra care if heading overseas on holiday as new figures reveal a dramatic spike in accidents during the summer months.

Data from insurer Admiral shows that claims for accidents in Europe rocket every August, with claims in August 2022 almost three times higher than the monthly average for the year. It is now offering drivers advice on what to do if they are involved in a crash while abroad.

Claims rose 57% in 2022 compared with 2021 as more holidaymakers took advantage of the relaxation of travel rules post-pandemic and Admiral is predicting a similar picture this year as more families once again head overseas.

The insurer analysed claims from its customers to identify the most common types of incidents and the most common locations. By far the largest proportion of incidents occurred in France, with 42% of all claims generated by crashes just across the channel. Spain accounted for 10% of claims, just ahead of the Republic of Ireland and Italy (both 8%).

The insured vehicle being damaged while parked was the joint most common claim, along with the insured driver hitting another vehicle (8% each). Some sort of collision with other vehicles was by far the most common factor in claims from last year, although storm damage and the insured driver colliding with a crash barrier were also among the 10 most common claims.

Adam Gavin, head of motor claims at Admiral Insurance, said: “This summer, we’re seeing a surge in travel as holidaymaking Brits make up for lost time post pandemic. With mainland Europe easily accessible for British travellers hoping for reliably warm weather, it’s no surprise so many of us opt to head off in our cars on holiday every year.

“There’s no reason driving abroad can’t be straightforward and uneventful, but just as accidents can happen on the roads at home, they can happen abroad too. Without some prior planning, it’s easy to become confused by different driving laws, unfamiliar road layouts and signs in foreign languages which could leave drivers in hot water.