These are the telltale signs that show what mood your cat or kitten is in, according to a pet expert

Cats are a companion of choice for many people, but that doesn’t mean we always understand them. Whether you are a new kitten owner or you’ve grown up around pet moggies, there will always be something new to learn about your feline friend.

Tying to work out what a cat is trying to say can be confusing at times because, of course, these animals can’t talk in the same way that humans can - so they have to give a lot away with their body language. It is vital, therefore, that any pet owner understands their cat’s body language.

To help you to better understand your super cute cat and what they are trying to communicate with you, NationalWorld has spoken to Paula Stewart, Managing Director at The Animal Talent, an animal casting agency which provides ethically trained animals for film, TV and creative media productions, to get her expert advice.

She said: “I adore working with cats - and dogs - and love to continue my learning with them through play and training. There is so much we can learn from them if we pay attention to their body language and postures.

“Just as with any animal or human, body language of cats can reveal a lot about how they’re feeling. The tail, ears and head positions are the biggest giveaways, but sometimes the whiskers and even hair on their backs have a lot to say. Cats express how they feel in the moment, so it’s important to keep in mind that if they appear nervous in one circumstance, they may be happy later on in the day. These cues help us understand what is affecting them and how they feel right now.”

To help you learn more about your cat, here are 11 broad signs to look out for - and what they all mean, according to Stewart.

1. Bristled hair Stewart said: "Bristled hair on the tail, which is held low but has a slight curve at the end, or bristled hair on the spine shows that a cat is in a situation that makes them nervous or fearful. The cat's face may be tucked in, they may hiss, their whiskers may be held low and the body will be slanted to one side as if to back away. This all signals that they would like to be left alone."

2. Arched tail Arched tail Stewart said: "If the tail is arched over the spine of the cat and their back is arched, with the front and head lower to the ground, this means that the cat's fear has escalated.

3. Pinned back or flat ears Stewart said ears which are flat and pinned back, or facing backwards, is a sign that your cat is angry or displeased. They may also have bristled hair on their tail and it could be pointing straight down. She added: "In each of these states, the cat may be more rigid and static".

4. Relaxed posture, tail and whiskers Stewart said: "A cat who is happy and wishing to greet you will be relaxed; they will have a relaxed posture, their tail will be held high but with relaxed, swaying movement and their whiskers will be in a natural, relaxed state."