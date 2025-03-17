Celebrating National Fragrance Week 2025: The year of fragrance as self expression

Forget the days of having just one signature scent - 2025 is all about fragrance wardrobes, and Gen Z are embracing the trend like never before.

“Perfume is no longer just about simply smelling good or a luxury; it’s become a powerful tool for self-expression, a way to reclaim individuality, with new generations seeking out scents that match their mood, personality and even their outfits,” says perfume expert Aude Asklöv who’s working with PerfumeDirect.com

From reinvented florals to unexpected gourmands, this year’s biggest fragrance trends prove that scent is as much of an outward statement as your favourite accessory, expressing the ‘extended self’, your vibe and your IRL aspirations more than ever before. And with demand for niche, artisanal perfumes soaring, all generations are layering new scents with their mainstream bestsellers to create unique, personalised blends that stand out from the crowd.

So, what’s trending in the world of fragrance right now? Here’s what you need to know:

📈 Refreshed Florals – Florals are back, but not as you know them! This year’s blends mix traditional blooms with smoky woods, warm spices, and even leather for an ultra-modern twist. Expect to see fragrances from Gucci and Marc Jacobs leading the charge, each infusing florals with deep, unexpected layers that redefine femininity with a bold, unisex appeal. And layer, layer, layer for greater experimentation with your floral favourites.

📈 Nature-Inspired Scents – From crisp pine forests to salty sea breezes, fresh, earthy fragrances are taking over. Perfect for those who want their perfume to feel as refreshing as a country escape or comforting like the grounding elements of nature. Patchouli, an earthy, spicy, and a little musky, note adds depth and warmth to fragrances and is becoming a sought-after essence, along with more known notes of Cedarwood and Sandalwood that mimic the scent of the forest.

📈 More Gourmands are on the menu – Sweet scents have had a glow-up! Say hello to rich cocoa, roasted nuts, and spiced honey—the kind of comforting, edible aromas that make you feel instantly cosy. Vanilla, that’s rich and incredibly versatile – and still one of the most searched for fragrance types - plays equally well with spicy, woody, and floral notes, so this ‘base’ is still hugely popular in 2025. These trending ‘good enough to eat’ perfumes are becoming a key part of our fragrance wardrobes—and are all about indulgence, comfort and giving us a sense of nostalgia in a bottle.

📈 Twists on Classics – Think you know musk, amber, and citrus? Think again! Perfume houses are shaking things up with unexpected ingredient pairings, making classic notes feel brand new. Fragrance in 2025 is all about aesthetic curation and emotional storytelling – so perfume choice is about hyper-personalisation and reinventing nostalgia with a new vibe. We’re taking classics and making them unique.

📈 Pheromone-infused perfumes – These product are increasing in popularity (searches have increased by more than 28% YOY) because they tap into the science of attraction, confidence and mood enhancement trends. Pheromones are naturally occurring chemicals that influence social and romantic interactions.

“Beyond attraction, pheromone perfumes are marketed as mood enhancers. Some formulas claim to help wearers feel more self-assured, relaxed, or even subtly more charismatic in social situations; increasing personal magnetism,” says Jonny Webber from PerfumeDirect.com

📈 The Rise of Genderless Fragrances - Fragrance is increasingly moving away from traditional gender labels – and searches for unisex fragrances have increased by 52.3% in 2025 versus 2024. The idea that floral scents are for women and woody or musky notes are for men is fading, with brands focusing on unisex compositions that appeal to personality and preference rather than gender.

“This shift reflects broader changes in fashion, beauty, and self-expression, where rigid gender norms are becoming outdated,” adds Jonny. “While the industry moves toward inclusivity, gendered categories still help shoppers navigate vast selections. But the future of fragrance is personal, fluid, and entirely about self-expression.”

📈 Wellness Fragrances - Fragrance is more than just a scent for self-expression — it can also be a powerful tool for well-being. Mood-boosting scents can bring emotional balance and positivity. An invigorating morning spritz of bergamot can work wonders in uplifting your spirits and a soothing spray of lavender, chamomile, or sandalwood in the evening is ideal for promoting feelings of calm and relaxation.

Aude agrees: “The link between scent and emotions is deeply rooted in the limbic system, which regulates our moods, emotions, and memory. Fragrances that contain zesty citrus notes like grapefruit and lemon are naturally energising, while soft florals like jasmine and ylang-ylang help reduce stress and promote relaxation. Vanilla is a go-to note for creating a sense of calm, and rosemary is linked to improved focus and mental clarity.”

2025 is all about choosing scents that tell a story, create a mood, and set you apart from the crowd - making scent all about personal taste rather than stereotypes.

“Fragrance is more than just a scent,” says Aude. “It’s language of identity, memory and emotion. Perfume reflects the wearer’s essence and aspirations, making it a powerful medium of self expression.”

This is supported by insights from scholars like Entwistle, Russell and Belk, adds Aude. “It’s clear that possessions, including fragrances, play a vital role in shaping identity. Russell W. Belk’s concept of the “extended self” reminds us that items like perfumes become an integral part of who we are, reflecting our personality and aspirations. Whether it’s the timeless elegance of Chanel No. 5 or the daring allure of a niche oud perfume, each scent is a declaration of individuality and belonging.”

Whether you’re looking for something bold, fresh, or completely unexpected, use Aude and Perfume Direct’s advice to upgrade your scent game during National Fragrance Week.

What Google search also tells us is trending in Fragrance this year, according to PerfumeDirect.com:

· Searches for Hair Perfume have increase by 112% YOY, and Hair Mist is up almost 27%.

· Foodie Fragrances are among the top types of fragrance notes being searched for. These are: Vanilla, Coconut, Cherry, Strawberry and fruity (alongside oud, rose and citrus).

1 . Contributed Fragrance Wardrobe Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Fragrance Wardrobe Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed National Fragrance Week 2025 Photo: Submitted Share